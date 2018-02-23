High Yield Hersha Hospitality Is A Buy

None but a coward dares to boast that he has never known fear.” ― Ferdinand Foch

It has been a rough go of it lately for REIT investors. Rising interest rates have been a considerable headwind for the sector over the past few months as the 10 Year Treasury yield approaches the three percent level for the first time in over four years.

It is important to remember that one of the drivers behind the rise in rates in an accelerating domestic economy. With the recently passed tax reform package, GDP has a solid chance of growing at a three percent or better pace for the full year for the first time since 2005. This should be solid earnings driver across the economy and market.

One of my income holdings posted fourth quarter results earlier this week that beat both top and bottom line expectations. Despite the earnings beat, the stock has slowly grinded down. This provides a nice entry point for longer term investors in this Buy & Hold high yield play. The name of this concern is Hersha Hospitality (HT) which is a lodging REIT. Let's take a look at the company and its recent quarterly numbers.

Company Overview:

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector. This Lodging REIT owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets. The Company's 49 hotels totals a bit more than 7500 rooms which are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and select markets on the West Coast. The REIT sports a market capitalization just under $750 million and trades near its 52-week low.



Earnings Results:

On Wednesday, the REIT posted fourth quarter FFO (Funds from Operations) of 48 cents a share. This was six cents a share above expectations. For the full year, Hersha posted FFO of $1.79 a share. This was lower than $2.18 a share in FFO in FY2016 due to disposition of some lower performing properties. RevPAR (Revenue per available room) over the comparable portfolio rose six percent year-over-year. This was the best comparable RevPAR growth performance in eight quarters for Hersha.

Revenue rose just over 10% year-over-year to come in at ~$122.7 million, nearly $7 million above the consensus.

The company benefited from strong RevPAR growth (22.5%) from its four open hotels in the Miami region as that part of the country has recovered from Irma and is benefiting from a strong economy as well as picking up visitors that would normal visit the Caribbean which was devastated by an active hurricane season. Boston (10.4% RevPar growth) was the company's second best performing region.

Hersha declared a 28 cent a share quarterly dividend payout, in line with previous quarterly payment. That is almost a 6.5% annual dividend yield at current trading levels.

The company spent some $35 million in share repurchases in FY2017, which retired ~4.5% of outstanding float.

Hersha also announced a new repurchase program of $100 million. This would retire approximately 13% of outstanding float at current trading levels:

Outlook:

Hersha has been a very shareholder friendly REIT over the years. Since 2014, the company has returned ~$220 million to shareholders via dividend payouts and bought back nearly 22% of its outstanding float. The REIT is cheap at just over 9 times time FFO, especially considering the ~6.5% dividend yield. In addition, both the Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club on Miami Beach and the Parrot Key Resort on Key West are expected to open again after Irma related renovations in the second quarter of this year. These are two of the larger hotels in Hersha's portfolio and should provide a nice boost to FFO and EBITDA. Long Term Accumulate

