Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) reported fourth quarter results on Friday. Despite beating on both the top and bottom line numbers, the stock fell some one percent during the day even as the overall market was posting a huge rally. Earlier in trading on the day, the stock was down slightly more than three percent. I used this weakness to employ an option strategy on this rare disease concern which I described a bit later on in this piece. First, let's take a look at the company and it earnings results.

Company Overview:

BioMarin is a San Francisco area based biopharma concern. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions. The stock has a just under $15 billion market cap and trades right around $83.00 a share as of the close of the market on Friday.

BioMarin has a half dozen products on the market and a fully-integrated multinational organization in place. Its pipeline has several drug candidates in various developmental stages. The furthest along is Pegvaliase. This is an investigational enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria and has a PDUFA date in late May. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec for Hemophilia A also is in Phase 3 development.

Earnings Results:

The company reported revenues of just over $358 million during the fourth quarter. This represents better than 19% year-over-year growth. This was slightly better sales growth than expected. The fourth quarter loss was a bit bigger than the consensus. Management provided 2018 guidance projecting revenue would come in between $1.47 billion and $1.53 billion in FY2018 led by Vimizim: $460 million to 500 million and Kuvan:$440 million to $480 million.

Analyst Commentary:

Analyst firms liked BioMarin's fourth quarter results. On Friday, Leerink Swann ($132 price target), Deutsche Bank ($124 price target), Stifel Nicolaus ($102 price target) and BMO Capital ($125 price target) all reissued Buy ratings on BMRN. The current median analyst price on BioMarin is just north of $120.00 a share.

Technicals:

My regular readers know that I have been watching BioMarin closely recently. The stock has been in a pretty strong and narrow trading range of between ~$80 to ~$100 a share for almost two years now. With the stock near the 'floor' of this range, an option strategy seems appropriate to pick up some premium while mitigating risk.

Strategy:

When BMRN got near $81.50 a share in trading Friday, I initiated a Buy-Write strategy which I believe was prudent given the positives for the stock and company. Using the October $85 call options, I put in an order that created a net debit of $74.50 a share which consisted of buying the stock for $81.81 and selling the call for $7.35 which was slightly better than the $74.50 net debit order. This means I am quite a bit away from the floor of the stock on a net basis. I think this is an attractive option play and I offer it up to others that are comfortable with this sort of simple option strategy. I posted this option play real-time on the Live Chat section of The Biotech Forum for members Friday.

