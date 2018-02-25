Biotech Forum: What You Need To Know For Monday

Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” ― Babe Ruth

Baseball is like church. Many attend, few understand.” ― Leo Durocher

I thought a couple of baseball quotes were the appropriate way to kick off this instablog given spring training has just opened down here in Florida. My Yanks are already 2-0!

The markets continued to be volatile last week. Investors are focused on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by quarter point, three or four times in 2018. The 10 Year Treasury yield is one key focus area with pundits watching intently to see if this instrument will broach the three percent level for the first time in over four years.

Stocks had a huge intraday swing on Wednesday, followed by a big rally on Friday to end the week. When all was said and done, most of the major indices were close to where they started trading this week. The main biotech indices largely followed the path of the overall market last week and ended largely flat on the week.

So what's ahead for the biotech sector in the week ahead? Here is the quick rundown.

On Monday, uniQure (QURE) will be presenting data from its gene therapy candidate 'AMT-130' at the Annual Huntington's Disease Therapeutics Conference.

The next day both Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) will be making presentations at the BTIG Healthcare Conference.

Also Tuesday, Phase 3 topline result are due out from ObsEva (OBSV) around its IMPLANT2 study assessing the effect of Nolasiban on improving the pregnancy rate in IVF procedures. The company will host a conference call before the market opens. A Phase 2 trial did not meet primary endpoint in 2016.

On Wednesday, Heat Biologics (HTBX) will be presenting initial Phase 2 data for its compound HS-110 in combination with Opdivo to treat Non-small cell lung cancer. Shareholders could certainly use some good news, given stock has lost over 95% of its value since coming public in the second half of 2013.

Also on Wednesday, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) will learn if its resubmitted NDA for ZTlido is approved. This is a lidocaine patch targeting pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Finally, on Friday; Otonomy (OTIC) will learn if its sNDA for OTIPRIO is approved for acute otitis externa. A Phase 3 trial for this condition met its primary endpoint early in 2017.

It took me seventeen years to get three thousand hits in baseball. It took one afternoon on the golf course.” ― Hank Aaron

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum