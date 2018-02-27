An Option Strategy For Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

He who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior.” ― Confucius

For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together. Jay has been teaching about and using option strategies successfully for two decades.

After getting crushed by a clinical hold initiated by the FDA, the stock of this 'Tier 4' concern has started to rally. Is there more upside ahead for its investors? We take a look at this 'Busted IPO' in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) is a Houston, Texas based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2004. The company is focused on discovering and developing best-in-class cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and also orphan inherited blood diseases. The company’s product candidates are differentiated by the addition of molecular switches designed to eliminate, reduce, or activate therapeutic cells. The company believes that the natural result of such switches and control would be greater efficacy and safety compared to the current generation of cellular therapies. Furthermore, to date, CAR T and TCR therapies have only been shown to be broadly effective in certain blood cancers. The company believes that their proprietary cellular control CAR T and TCR immunotherapies may bolster the efficacy and safety to the treatment of solid and hematologic tumors, which would address a substantial unmet need. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals currently has a market cap around $250 million and trades just over $7.25 a share currently.

On January 30, the company ran into some trouble when it was announced that a clinical hold was placed on BPX-501 trials in the United States. The FDA decided that the hold was appropriate following three cases of encephalopathy that were deemed to be possibly related to BPX-501. Since then, the company has been awaiting guidance from the FDA on what requirements must be met for resuming studies. On February 23rd, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and the FDA provided an update on the clinical hold. To address the FDA requirements, the company intends on implementing revisions to the U.S. study protocols, which will include a more comprehensive monitoring and management of neurotoxicity. Furthermore, the company will revise the Investigator Brochure and Informed Consent Documents to inform all relevant parties of the changes. The company stated that they intend on providing a full response to the FDA within a few weeks.

Pipeline:

BPX-501:

The company’s lead product candidate is BPX-501. BPX-501 is an adjunct T cell therapy administered after an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant to improve outcomes in patients who lack a matched donor. BPX-501 is designed to provide a safety net to eliminate alloreactive BPX-501 T cells should uncontrollable GvHD occur, which enables physicians to more safely perform stem cell transplants. The European Commission granted orphan drug designations for BPX-501 for treatment in HSCT, and for activator agent rimiducid for the treatment of GvHD. Furthermore, BPX-501 and rimiducid also received an orphan drug designation from the FDA as a combination replacement T-cell therapy for the treatment of immunodeficiency and graft versus host disease after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

BPX-501 may have some current headwinds in the United States, but the European BP-004 pivotal clinical trial is progressing nicely. Back in June of 2017, the company presented some promising data during the Presidential Symposium of the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association. The company reported data from 98 pediatric patients within the BP-004 trial which showed rapid immune recovery, a low incidence of transplant-related mortality, a reduction in viral infections and a low rate of Graft versus Host Disease. This suggests that BPX-501 could improve outcomes of haploidentical stem cell transplants. Furthermore, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported data from the BP-004 trial in a cohort of 47 pediatric patients with acute leukemias who lack a matched donor. The data showed rapid immune reconstitution and low rates of relapse and mortality, which ultimately suggests that BPX-501 could offer benefits in combination with HSCT in acute leukemia patients. BP-004 trial and a comparator observation study to be conducted in the matched unrelated donor transplant setting will be the basis for the filing of Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for BPX-501 and rimiducid. The indication in the MAA will be for treatment of pediatric patients with orphan inherited blood disorders or treatment-refractory hematological cancers. The company expects to report top-line results from their European studies in the second half of 2018, and MAA filings are planned for 2019.

BPX-601:

BPX-601 is a GoCAR-T product candidate containing the company’s proprietary iMC activation switch. BPX-601 is designed to treat solid tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen, including prostate, pancreatic, bladder, esophagus, and gastric cancers. BPX-601 is currently in a Phase 1 trial in patients with refractory or relapsed AML and myelodysplastic syndromes who test positive for preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. The Phase 1 trial’s enrollment and treatment is currently ongoing.

BPX-701:

BPX-701 is a drug candidate that incorporates the CaspaCIDe safety switch, which enables the elimination or reduction of the engineered cells if severe toxicities occur,and is designed to target malignant cells expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. A Phase 1 trial in patients with refractory or relapsed AML and myelodysplastic syndromes who test positive for preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma is ongoing and the dosing has been initiated.



Looking for other potential big winners from 'Busted IPOs"?.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30, 2017, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $75 million, which is roughly $42 million more than the company had on December 31, 2016. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $17.9 million, compared to $12 million for the same period last year. General, selling and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $5.4 million; compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss of $24 million for the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $16.2 million for the same period in 2016.

Wall Street appears to have a positive view on BLCM’s prospects. The median analyst price target on BLCM is just north of $15.00 a share currently. The latest recommendation comes from Jefferies who reissued their Buy rating and $16.00 price target on Monday. Jefferies' analyst believes the clinical hold will be lifted within two months. Last Friday, Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of $10 and maintained their buy rating. Also, on February 16th, Citigroup boosted their price target from $24 a share to $27 and reiterated their Buy rating on Bellicum. The analyst over at Citigroup had this to say about the company:

We think CAR-T tech value is not currently in the stock, as potential partners according to the company want to see data showing that the activation switch works first. Potential partners could be cell therapy cos looking to add switch technology or I/O cos that haven’t entered cell therapy yet. BLCM stresses that it is an integrated cell therapy co and wants to develop products w/ partners rather than just provide tech."

Verdict:

This would not be the first time a CAR-T stock got hammered by a clinical hold that eventually got lifted several months later. With solid analyst support and the likely potential catalyst of the FDA hold being lifted, there still could be upside in this 'Tier 4' concern. It would seem to merit a small purchase within a well diversified biotech portfolio.

For option players out there. Given that the stock has retraced approximately 50% of its recent decline, a Buy-Write option strategy might be in order. Yesterday, I initiated such a strategy using the May $7.50 call options, I did a Buy-Write on Bellicum for a net $5.90 (stock price paid - option premium). If the stock drifts back down to the $7.00 level, that should again be available. I offer this up to those comfortable with simple option strategies that may want to do the same.

The Insiders Forum portfolio continues to crush its benchmark since its launch on 06/30/2016. .As you can see not only has the model-20 stock portfolio produced a positive return in all six quarters of existence but has beat its benchmark, The Russell 2000 in five of those quarters. As of Friday's close, the model portfolio is now up 58.40% more than double the return of just 27.65% for the Russell 2000.

We are still enabling 14 day free trials to this offering that now sports over 700 members in the community.





