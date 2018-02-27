Can This 'Busted IPO' Continue To Return From The DEAD?

War is nothing more than organized insanity. That's why crazy and unexpected tactics work most of the time. When they don't, we won't live to tell about it.” ― R.G. Risch, Beyond Mars: Crimson Fleet

Today, we take a look at a small biotech concern that is a poster child of what I dub a 'Busted IPO'. Recently, the name has been in rally mode, although it has fallen some in trading today. However, few recent public companies has destroyed so much shareholder value over the past years. Will its beaten down shareholders finally be rewarded? We take a look below.

Company Overview:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) is a Boston-based 'Tier 4' biotech concern. The company is focusing on developing various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company came public in the first half of 2013 at approximately $8.00 a share. The shares touched $50 in mid-2015 before absolutely cratering. The stock currently trades just under $2.75 a share and sport a market cap right at $150 million.

Pipeline/Prospects:

Tetraphase is currently developing several different antibiotics to combat severe types of infections.

Eravacycline:

This is the most advance of these antibiotics. This is a broad-spectrum, novel, fully-synthetic tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and complicated urinary tract infections for which it has been awarded Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The Phase 3 IGNITE3 trial for complicated urinary tract infection patients failed to meet its primary endpoint. However, a Phase 3 IGNITE4 trial for complicated intra-abdominal infections did meet its endpoint and the company has filed an NDA for this indication. This has been given a PDUFA date of August 28th.

The company also recently inked a deal with Everest Medicines for the development of eravacycline in greater China, South Korea and Singapore. In connection with this agreement, Tetraphase received receive $7 million upfront was well as clinical and regulatory milestones that could total up to $16.5 million. In addition, if approved Tetraphase could eventually receive sales-based milestones up to $20 million and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. This agreement has provided a nice lift to the stock in recent trading sessions.



TP-271:



This is a novel, fully-synthetic tetracycline antibiotic that is currently in Phase 1 clinical development. This compound has been granted QIDP and Fast Track designations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

TP-6076:

This is the lead candidate targeting most urgent multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial health threats identified by the Centers of Disease Control and is early Phase 1 development.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

In the past two weeks, the company has been reiterated as a Buy at a half dozen analyst firms including Stifel Nicolaus and Piper Jaffray. Price targets proffered have ranged from $6.00 to $10.00 a share, all more than twice the current trading levels of the stock. BMO Capital is the only recent dissenter, reissuing a Hold rating on the stock two weeks ago. The company ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of just over $160 million.

Verdict:

Although investors have a right to be disappointed that the IGNITE3 trial failed. Another indication for the same drug should be approved by the end of summer. The company's cash on hand figuring in fourth quarter burn should be just below the current market cap of the stock. Tetraphase also has a couple of earlier stage 'shots on goal'. Given that all that, there seems little downside to this name and risk/reward profile appears favorable at these levels.

My cost basis on TTPH is just below $3.60 a share. This afternoon I did a Buy-Write option strategy using the August $2.50 calls (which will expire 11 days before the PDUFA) to potentially increase my position by a third. I got these for $2.00 net debit (stock price - option premium). This also seems a lucrative stand-alone strategy at current trading levels. I offer it up for investors comfortable with simple option strategies for consideration.

