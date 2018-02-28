What Now For Acadia Pharmaceuticals?

I regard golf as an expensive way of playing marbles.” ― G.K. Chesterton

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) posted fourth quarter earnings just after the bell yesterday. The stock is down more than 15% in trading today as a result. I think this is an overreaction by investors and initiated a Buy-Write option strategy earlier today to increase my exposure to this stock while mitigating some risk. Let's take a look at earning results as well as tidbits from the company's conference call that followed.

Revenue came in at just over $43.5 million for the quarter. This was an over 250% year-over-year increase but missed expectations by just less than a million dollars.

Acadia posted a loss of 55 cents a share, three cents better than the consensus.

The company ended the fiscal 2017 year with just over $340 million in cash and marketable securities on the books.

Notable Conference Call Highlights:

The company stated it expected to end 2018 with more than $200 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet. While Acadia could at some point in 2018 raise additional funding, it is in the position to pick a more opportune time to do so when the stock is trading higher. This would lower dilution and it is possible the company may not raise funds at all in 2018. At its current trajectory, Acadia could sustain itself into 2020 if not beyond depending on sales growth of Nuplazid.

The company expects Nuplazid net sales to roughly double to between $255 million and $270 million in FY2018 and expects $45 million to $48 million in Nuplazid revenues in the first quarter.

The company initiated a Phase III HARMONY study in dementia-related psychosis using Nuplazid in the fourth quarter. Nuplazid also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for this indication in the quarter. Readouts from this study should hit in the second half of this year. Results from two schizophrenia studies using Nuplazid are expected next year.

Outlook:

Sales are ramping up nicely for Nuplazid and I expect the compound to do $300 million to $400 million in revenues in FY2019. Nuplazid has $1 billion peak sales potential just for its currently approved indication. Depending on 'off-label' use as well as upcoming trial results, that potential could expand significantly. Given the stock has an approximate ~$3.2 billion market cap after today's downtown, there does not seem to be much downside from here as this appears to be a knee-jerk reaction to a slight revenue 'miss'.

Option Strategy:

This morning I initiated a Buy-Write option strategy using the September $30 call options. I aim to garner a net debit of $23.00 a share. I accomplished this by buying the stock at $26.11 and selling the option for $3.11. I offer up this simple option strategy for those that want to average down in ACAD but would also like to mitigate some risk.

For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum