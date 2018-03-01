Our Take On This ~$7 'Busted IPO'?

Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an ever smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose” - Winston Churchill

In today's instablog post we revisit a 'Busted IPO' at the request of a follower. The company recently did a secondary offering which saw some insiders purchased new shares. It has one main drug candidate aimed at several indications. We take a look at the company's prospects below.

Company Overview:

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) is a Michigan-based biotech concern with the objective of developing therapies to address cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH. Specifically, their singular focus is on a clinical candidate in-licensed from Pfizer back in 2011. The company has just less than a $100 million market and sells for just under $7.00 a share.

Dyslipidemia is a broad label comprised of many indications such as orphan setting heterozygous familiar hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and more widespread conditions including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHT) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH). Such indications represent over 20 million patients and a market opportunity expected to grow to $33 billion by 2025.

Pipeline:

Lead product candidate gemcabene is a veritable ¨pipeline in a product¨, with multiple high potential indications being targeted in various stages of clinical development.

Importantly, the drug candidate has a clean safety profile based on 20 completed studies in over 950 patients. Gemcabene has been shown over and again to be well tolerated, as liver toxicities haven´t been observed at doses between 150 to 900 mg for up to 12 weeks. Likewise, it has been shown to have a low propensity for causing drug-drug interactions.

As a once-daily, first-in-class oral treatment it could establish its niche in patients unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides using current approved therapies such as statins.

It should also be noted that gemcabene has been shown to significantly lower C-reactive protein in humans and therefore improves insulin sensitization. Data generated to date supports management´s decision to advance the drug into pivotal phase 3 studies at the 600 mg dose.

In the second quarter we can look forward to data from the phase 2b study in evaluating gemcabene in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) patients. This is a very broad indication with around 3.5 million patients in the United States alone who need to rapidly lower their triglyceride levels in order to reduce the risk of developing acute pancreatitis. In the corresponding INDIGO trial patients were randomized to one of three arms to receive 300 mg of gemcabene, 600 mg or placebo once daily for 12 weeks, with the primary endpoint being reduction in triglycerides.

In late December the company announced launch of a phase 2a proof-of-concept study in adults with rare genetic disorder known as FPL (characterized by abnormal distribution of adipose tissue which can lead to several complications including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease or NASH). FPL patients are unable to store fat correctly which can lead to an enlarged liver, abnormal liver function, loss of metabolic control and other complications (diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertriglyceridemia, etc). As this is an orphan population without any FDA approved treatment the indication could represent an expedited route to market should results prove positive. Prior evidence of gemcabene´s capacity to deliver cardio-protective and liver protective benefits bodes well for the prospects of this trial, where up to eight FPL patients will be enrolled and randomized to one of two groups. They will either receive 300 mg of the study drug once daily for 24 weeks or 300 mg once daily for 12 weeks followed by the 600 mg dose (also once daily) for another 12 weeks.

A second phase 2a study was recently initiated to evaluate gemcabene as a treatment for pediatric nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), with top-line data expected in early 2019. 40 children between the ages of 12 and 17 with a NAFLD diagnosis will be enrolled to receive 300 mg of the study drug once daily, with the primary endpoint being the change in serum alanine transaminase (enzyme that serves as biomarker of liver function) after 12 weeks. The study comes at a critical time, as rates of obesity in children over the past 20 years have more than doubled and 20% of children ages 12 to 19 are now considered obese (36% of these have NAFLD). It is estimated that up to 7 million children in the United States are affected by NAFLD, while prevalence for pediatric NASH is around 2 million. If left untreated these patients are likely to develop diabetes and have a 13.6 times greater risk of dying over the next 20 years.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The median analyst price target for the stock just under $30.00 a share at the moment. At the end of January H.C. Wainwright slapped the stock with a $28 price target, with the analyst stating that the company has a catalyst-rich 2018 and his confidence was growing due to emerging mechanisms of gemcabene. Earlier Piper Jaffray had set a $22 price target for shares, citing a deep-value opportunity for a new paradigm in addressing the high unmet need for CV patients.

In early February the company sold 3,142,858 shares of common stock at a price point of $7.00 per share (not including the underwriter option). Gross proceeds were around $22 million. Interim president and CEO Stephen R. Gullans took advantage of the offering to scoop up 71,429 shares (roughly $500,000 worth), while Chief Commercial Officer Seth Reno also picked up over 14,000 shares.

In their third quarter financial report management stated the firm´s cash position allowed for an operational runway through the second half of 2018, allowing them to complete the clinical study in NASH. These projections took into account their existing $15 million term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, but the secondary offering should allow for more breathing room and clearing of any remaining overhang at least for the present. As for cash burn, cash utilized in operations for the first nine months of 2017 more than doubled to $20.1 million (as compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2016).

Verdict:

There are some things to like about this 'Tier 4' biotech concern. It has several 'shots on goal', is aiming at some big potential indications and has strong analyst support. In addition, it recently address is near term funding concerns which saw some insider buying.

That said, the company is betting its future on one drug candidate and one that was basically given up on by a major drug giant. I have a very small piece of GEMP but only can recommend it at this point as a small 'watch item' stock within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

