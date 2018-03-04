Biotech Forum: What You Need To Know For Monday

My cats inspire me daily. They inspire me to get a dog!” ― Greg Curtis

The market is getting volatile recently, especially in the high beta parts of the market like biotech and small caps in general. For those needing to add 'balance' to their portfolio, I do recommend Tim Plaehn; a friend & colleague of mine at Investors Alley as well as a contributor here on SeekingAlpha. Tim runs the Dividend Hunter newsletter which offers a solid & diverse selection of attractive high yield plays. The service is now over 6,500 active subscribers and can be had HERE for the rock bottom price of $49 (It usually is $99) for the first year. There are few better bargains around. He also has a free report on five dividend stocks he likes in 2018, which can be downloaded gratis HERE.

Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” ― Orhan Pamuk

It was another tough week for the market overall last week. Investors worried both about the potential for four quarter quarter point hikes from the Federal Reserve in 2018 and new concerns arose last week on the possibility of a 'trade war'.

All three major indices ended up in the red once again this week with the Dow having several days of triple digit declines. Fortunately, a deep early sell-off Friday was reversed by the end of the day. High beta sectors like biotech staged a nice intra-day rally that kept losses lower for the week than they would have been. The main biotech indices rose over two percent to end a challenging week on a high note.

So what are some of the key events and milestones across the biotech sector this week? Let's take a quick look.

Here are a few presentations/study results that could have impacts on these small cap stocks this week.

More data will be released around Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) drug candidate's 'AR101' Phase 3 'PALISADE' trial. Initial data was release two weeks ago showing AR101 met its primary endpoint. Additional study results will be disclosed at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology conference in Orlando today. Our sister feed, The Insiders Forum just provided an in depth investment analysis on this 'Tier 4' biotech concern earlier today. To follow The Insiders Forum to get these reports as they come out, just click here and follow us by clicking the big orange follow button.

Monday Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) will announce Phase 3 study results assessing its drug candidate suprachoroidal CLS-TA to treat patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis.

Savara (SVRA) will have Phase 2 top line data be presented at the American College of Cardiology Expo next Saturday around its compound Aironite to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Dogs have given us their absolute all. We are the center of their universe. We are the focus of their love and faith and trust. They serve us in return for scraps. It is without a doubt the best deal man has ever made. ” ― Roger A. Caras

For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together. Jay has been teaching about and using option strategies successfully for two decades. The free video and report can be downloaded HERE.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum