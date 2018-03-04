When one gets in bed with government, one must expect the diseases it spreads.” ― Ron Paul

I have quite a few questions around Xencor (XNCR) in recent weeks. This make sense as the shares have been in rally mode despite the volatile market over the past month. Let's revisit this name in today's instablog post.

Company Overview:

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) is a California based clinical‑stage 'Tier 4" concern focused on developing engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life‑threatening diseases such as autoimmune disorders, allergic diseases, and cancer. Its proprietary XmAb® technology platform is a novel approach that has resulted in many collaborative endeavors since coming public in December 2013. More importantly, the stock has been anything but a 'busted IPO' and has rewarded its shareholders splendidly over the four plus years. The company now sports a market capitalization of approximately $1.4 billion and the stock is near all-time highs at just under $30.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Unlike most monoclonal antibody companies that focus on the interaction with a target antigen, Xencor’s design focuses on the portion of the antibody that interacts with multiple segments of the immune system and controls antibody structure. This portion, referred to as the Fc domain, is constant and interchangeable among antibodies.

Source: Company Presentation

As can be seen here, the company has a diverse set of primarily early stage candidates. The pipeline has two key milestones in 2018. A Phase 2 trial for XmAb5871 for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus should have interim data hit sometime in the fourth quarter. In addition, a Phase 3 trial around XmAb5871 for the treatment of IgG4-Related Disease should kick off in the second half of this year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

What help buoy the stock this week was the first analyst commentary on the stock in some four months. On Wednesday, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Outperform rating while lifting price target on XNCR from $37 from $32 previously. The same day, Piper Jaffray reissued its Buy rating and $40 price target. The company ended 2017 with over $360 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and has no foreseeable funding needs.

Verdict:

I continue to like the risk/reward profile of Xencor. It has strategic partnerships with heavyweights in the industry like Novartis (NVS). Xencor is also well-funded and has multiple 'shots on goal' and a few milestones in 2018. I am not chasing this name after its recent rally but would consider adding to my stake on any downturns in the market. A Buy-Write option strategy using the August $30 call strikes to bring your net cost (stock price - option premium) to initiate an initial position always seems like one prudent strategy.

