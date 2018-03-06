Behind T2 Biosytems Recent Roll

It's hard to lead a cavalry charge if you think you look funny on a horse.”

Today we provide an update on 'Busted IPO' T2 Biosystems (TTOO) whose shares have soared over the past week.

Company Overview:

This company is a Massachusetts based diagnostics company that has developed a proprietary magnetic resonance technology platform that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in patient fluids including blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company was founded in 2006 and came public in August 2014 at $11.00 per share. Even with the stock's recent rally, the shares are far below their debut. Thus, TTOO is a 'Busted IPO', a niche in the market where I have found almost all of my 'ten-baggers' in my 30 plus years in the market. The stock currently has an approximate market capitalization of $225 million.

The Technology:

What I feels makes T2 Biosystems unique is its technology platform.

The company’s T2 magnetic resonance platform (T2MR) is a direct-from-sample diagnostic detection method. For molecular and immune-diagnostic targets, super paramagnetic particles with specie-specific target probes are introduced into a patient’s sample. If the target pathogen is present, the particles bind to it and cluster. This clustering alters the magnetic property of the sample water, which increases the T2MR signal, indicating the presence of the targeted pathogen. Because this technology works directly in the patient’s sample, no purification or extraction (culture) is required. As a result, none of the target pathogen is lost, providing a more sensitive and thus more accurate result. The company’s detection device, the T2Dx Instrument can run 7 tests at once and between 2,500 and 3,000 per annum.

This device has the potential to be a game changer in the detection of sepsis. Domestic deaths from sepsis annually (> 200,000) are more than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and AIDS combined. Sepsis related costs are about six percent of the overall hospital costs in this country, nearly $25 billion a year.

Sepsis is a severe inflammatory response to 25 different bacterial or 5 different fungal (Candida). A panel for Candida has been approved and is in the market. It can return a result in less than five hours, compared to an average of five days of the previous process. Each of these T2Dx machines cost ~$100,000 and currently employ only the T2Candida Panel. T2 Biosystems supplies the machines and the panels that much be restocked as tests are run. A true razor & razor blade story.

On September 11th, the company submitted a marketing application for a second panel. This would bump up the amount of different types of sepsis the T2Dx Instrument could detect to nearly 95% of the total from just over 10% with the T2Candida panel currently approved (fungal). Obviously, this is a game changer and should result in a big increase in sales of machines (razors) and panels (razor blades). This panel is already approved in Europe and should be approved in the United States soon. It takes generally six to months to approve this sort of device in the States.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite the company potential, there is little analyst commentary around this name. The only new analyst rating in the last nine months was from H.C. Wainwright in Mid-February. They chimed in and reiterated their Buy rating and $8 price target three weeks ago. The stock has staged a ~50% rally since then. The company ended the third quarter with just under $55 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Management stated this gave it a cash runway into mid-2019.

Verdict:

The new panel will detect a much greater percentage of sepsis pathogens (~95%) compared with current methods (50% to 65%) and will be do it in under six hours compared to the current three day average. This should spur much faster adoption as hospitals buy the machines and start to use the panels. I think TTOO will be an amazing growth story over the next decade.

I plan to continue to accumulate shares in TTOO on any market hiccups. A Buy-Write option strategy using the May or August $7.50 calls might be another option to employ to bring down entry costs for those weary of chasing a stock that has risen over 40% over the past week or so as well.

