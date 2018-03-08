My Crazy Stupid Option Play Of The Week

Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.” ― Mark Twain

As stated above, the recent spike in volatility across the markets in the past six weeks has made using Buy-Write option strategies more prudent. Option premiums have increased along with the VIX and this strategy can provide some risk management to your portfolio as well as increased confidence in taking new positions in a turbulent.

Given the huge daily moves in the high beta biotech sector, I find this area of the market a good hunting ground for this type of bet. Yesterday, I placed what I believe will be a crazy-stupid option play of the week on a stock called Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR). Let's take a look at the company, the news that moved the stock in a knee-jerk fashion and the option strategy I employed.

Company Overview:

Esperion Therapeutics in an Ann Arbor based developmental biotech concern. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $2 billion and trades right at the $75 level. The company focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Pipeline & Trial Results:

The company's pipeline is centered around Bempedoic acid. As can be seen by clicking here, this compound is in myriad trials to treat various forms of Hypercholesterolemia

According to the company's website......

Bempedoic acid is a convenient, complementary, consistent, once-daily, oral LDL-C lowering drug that significantly reduces elevated LDL-C levels in patients with hypercholesterolemia, including patients inadequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies. Bempedoic acid, a first-in-class, non-statin, targeted therapy, works in the liver to block cholesterol biosynthesis. In the liver, bempedoic acid is converted to a coenzyme A (CoA) derivative, or ETC-1002-CoA, which directly inhibits ATP citrate lyase (NYSE:ACL), a key enzyme that supplies substrate for cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis in the liver. Inhibition of ACL by ETC-1002-CoA results in reduced cholesterol synthesis and upregulation of LDL receptor activity in the liver. This promotes the removal of LDL-C from the blood"

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analysts seem confident in the trial data. Yesterday, both Cowen & Co. ($95 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($105 price target) reissued Buy ratings. Today, it is JMP Securities reiterated its own Outperform rating with Street high $153 price target. JMP's analyst raised his price target from $60 as he believes the study as 'bempedoic acid's efficacy was at the upper end of the expected range, both in terms of LDL-C and hcCRP reductions' and he 'remains "highly confident" that the clean safety profile seen with bempedoic acid to date will be "definitely proven" in Study 1'.



The company has stated it should end 2018 with at least $130 million in cash on hand. That could get into 2020, but it is probably likely the company seeks funding sometime before then.

Option Strategy:

On Wednesday, the company disclosed Phase 3 trials of its most advanced study. It showed that the use of bempedoic acid resulted in a 28% lowering of LDL-C versus placebo after 12 weeks of treatment. While not as good as other more advance products on the market like Repatha from Amgen (AMGN), bempedoic acid does not have to be injected and is likely to be a much cheaper solution for lowering LDL-C.

The study met its primary endpoint and other trials with bempedoic acid should have three additional data readouts by the end of 2018. The stock sold over more than seven percent on the trial data and the shares trading in the range of roughly $70 to $78 on Wednesday. Part of this can be attributable to 'buy the rumor, sell the news' trading action as the shares had a decent run up leading into the trial data.

That is when I made my crazy-stupid option trade of the week. With the shares trading near $73.00 a share I initiated a Buy-Write order seeking a Net Debit of $58.00 (stock price - option premium) using the Sept $75 call options. I actually did a tad better than that when the order executed. I picked up the equity at $73.18 a share and selling the Sept $75 calls for a whopping $15.25 a piece.

The shares have already quickly recovered to just over $75.00 a share as I pen this. While not as lucrative as yesterday, the Net Debit on this trade still is in the ~$58.50 area while using the Sept $80 calls should get one in the ~$61.25 a share net debit region. I offer up this potential idea up to those comfortable trading via this simple option strategy as an I think it offers a very attractive risk/reward spectrum at these levels.

