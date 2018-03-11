Biotech Forum: What You Need To Know For Monday

That's all the freedom we can hope for - the freedom to choose our prison.”

Last week was a good one for investors. The NASDAQ rose more than four percent and is back at all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose slightly less but was still up 3.5% on the week. There were several factors behind the big rise for equities. Friday’s Jobs Report blew away expectations with over 300,000 jobs created during the month. This beat expectations by over 100,000 jobs, and the previous month’s numbers were upped by almost 40,000. As importantly, there was not a spike in wage growth which kept worries about inflation to a minimum. A truly ‘goldilocks’ report that triggered a better than a 400-point pop in the Dow to end the week.

In addition, the administration’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum were less encompassing than originally feared and contained carve outs for NAFTA partners Canada and Mexico. As can be seen above, the main biotech indices also performed well and will look to head into the new week with some positive momentum.

So what is up ahead for the biotech sector in the upcoming week? The calendar is very light but there are a few trial presentations that could move a few stocks in the week ahead.

Savara (SVRA) is presenting Phase 2 top line at the American College of Cardiology Expo today around its product candidate Aironite for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Synlogic (SYBX) will also be presenting at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders that runs from today through Wednesday in sunny San Diego. It will be talking about Phase 1 study results for its compound 'SYNB1020' to treat Urea Cycle Disorder. A Phase 1b/2a trial is scheduled to commence in a few months with data out in 2019.

Finally, Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) will tee up some additional data from its own Phase1/2 study around its compound 'AEB1102' to treat arginase I deficiency on Monday.

As I said, a very light week as far as presentations and PDUFA dates. I did do a poll from my twitter handle on which of these small cap concerns is likely to get the biggest pop from these presentations. For what it is worth, Synlogic was the overwhelming winner.

