Biotech Forum: Our Option Play For Monday

Books don't offer real escape, but they can stop a mind scratching itself raw.” ― David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas

Given the increased volatility in the markets over the past six weeks, almost all of my new positions have come via Buy-Write option strategies recently like the one outlined in the paragraphs below. For those that want to learn about more advanced option strategies to put in their investor 'toolbox', I highly recommend the free 30 minute report and 7 minute video my Investors Alley's colleague Jay Soloff has put together. Jay has been teaching about and using option strategies successfully for two decades. The free video and report can be downloaded HERE

Our ex-wifes always harbour secrets about us that make them irresistable. Until, of course, we remember who we are and what we did and why we are not married anymore.” ― Richard Ford, The Lay of the Land

Today, we revisit Achaogen (AKAO). We first gave a positive 'shout out' to this 'Tier 4' concern when it traded for $5.00 a share back in late 2016. The shares quickly quintupled and surpassed $25.00 in the first half of 2017. The stock has given back more than half of those recent highs. However, they are starting to rebound of late. The shares have also attracted some recent insider buying. Today we look at where the company and stock may be going in an instablog post. We also outline one possible option strategy at the end of this piece.

Company Overview:

Achaogen, Inc. is a South San Francisco based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections. The stock currently has a market cap of just north of $500 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation



The company has several compounds in development. In this analysis we will concentrate on its main drug candidate 'Plazomicin'. This is a novel aminoglycoside designed to overcome resistance. As a class, aminoglycosides have been around more than five decades, owing to their bactericidal properties, lack of metabolism in humans, and excellent solubility and stability. However, the spread of resistance has rendered these antibiotics less effective. Achaogen’s answer to this issue is plazomicin, which is sisomicin modified to be shielded from the enzymes that eventuate resistance.

Plazomicin has recently completed two successful Phase 3 trials. In its EPIC trial, plazomicin was tested against meropenem, a carbapenem, which is a last line of defense antibiotic. Two or three daily IV treatments of meropenem lasting up to two hours per administration is typical for this preferred antibiotic. By contrast, plazomicin only requires one 30-minute IV administration per day. In a study enrolling 609 patients suffering from complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), plazomicin demonstrated non-inferiority (81.7% vs 70.1%) at Day ~17 Test of Cure visit and superior eradication rates (90.5% vs 76.6%) at Test of Cure visit, achieving the primary endpoints for the FDA and EMA, respectively.

In the Phase 3 CARE trial, plazomicin was tested on patients with serious bacterial infections due to CRE. This 69-patient trial consisted of two cohorts. Cohort 1 (n=39) compared plazomicin to a colistin-based therapy in patients with bloodstream infections (NYSE:BSI) or pneumonia due to CRE. Cohort 2 (n=30) was a single arm plazomicin treatment in patients with serious infections due to CRE. In Cohort 1 plazomicin demonstrated a superior mortality rate at Day 28 (11.8% vs 40.0%) versus colistin. From a safety standpoint, plazomicin was also the victor, reporting 16.7% (versus 38.1%) drug-related treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) related to renal function.

Because of these encouraging results, Achaogen filed an NDA with the FDA for plazomicin for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, and BSI due to CRE in patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options. The PDUFA date is June 25, 2018. Plazomicin has Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for the treatment of CRE bloodstream infections. The company anticipates filing with the EMA in mid-2018.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Achaogen exited 2017 with just under $165 million in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities. The burn rate is significant at ~$30 million per quarter, and with a sale force of ~65 to be hired pending approval of plazomicin and a Phase 3 trial for another compound 'C-Scape', it stands to reason that expenses will rise in 2018. If approved, a successfully executed launch of plazomicin or the announcement of an ex-U.S. marketing partner may obviate the need to return to the capital markets. The company raised ~$121 million in May/June 2017 with the sale of 6.5 million shares.

Analysts are upbeat on the prospects for Achaogen with a current median price target on AKAO of just over $23.00 a share. Over the past month, Wedbush ($29 price target), Mizuho Securities ($28 price target), Needham ($20 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($29 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on Achaogen.

10% owner Robert Duggan has been equally sanguine on the company’s prospects with over $5 million in new shares purchased so far in March on top of over $2 million worth of shares purchased in January and February of this year.

Verdict:

Shares of AKAO are off significantly from their mid-March 2017 closing high of $27.01 per share. The selloff is essentially a three-part story. First, there have been manufacturing concerns after Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) McPherson, Kansas plant was issued a warning letter by the FDA in late February 2017. This plant is the assumed manufacturing facility for plazomicin, which has caused some investor hand wringing. Second, the accelerated approval of The Medicines Company’s (NASDAQ: MDCO) Vabomere has generated some competitive concerns. Third, the sentiment in the antibiotic sector has been very poor, thanks in part to the subsequent sale of the Medicines Company’s antibiotic portfolio to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) for what was perceived as a bargain price of $270 million in upfront considerations.

In response to these concerns: 1. Management is confident that Pfizer will successfully remediate the observations cited in the warning letter with no effect on the plazomicin launch. The FDA recently upgraded the status of the plazomicin fill manufacturer, the Pfizer facility, to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), clearing a regulatory path for approval of plazomicin out of this facility 2. Vabomere may be first-to-market, but it still requires IV therapy every eight hours for three hours versus plazomicin that is once daily for a half an hour. In other words, plazomicin has the potential to substantially alter the cost dynamics turning some cUTI cases into outpatient cases. 3. $270 million may have been a cheap price for The Medicines Company portfolio if it was the entire outlay. The other piece to the transaction are the robust royalties that The Medicines Company stands to receive, which could add a couple hundred million more to the deal’s value.

There is a significant market opportunity for Achaogen based on management’s belief that the current 70,000 to 80,000 cases of CRE per annum in the U.S. is likely to double over the next five years. Given its relative efficacy and safety profile, and with all its competitors requiring three or more daily infusions, once daily plazomicin should gain a significant share of a CRE market currently estimated at ~1.5 million days of therapy in the U.S. and EU5. At ~$1,000 per treatment per day, plazomicin represents significant potential and is significantly 'derisked' at this point.

Option Strategy:

This looks like a possible Buy-Write option strategy candidate for those investors comfortable with simple options and want to mitigate some risk. Using the June $12.50 call options (which expire 10 days before plazomicin's PDUFA date), an order can placed for a Net Debit of ~$10.00 (stock price - option premium) with the stock currently selling for $11.45 as share.

“Whether life finds us guilty or not guilty, we ourselves know we are not innocent.” ― Sándor Márai

If you are not already registered at bretjenseninvests.com, please take a minute to do so. This will ensure that you will automatically get every free stock report or video we issue from the site. You also will receive a free weekly eletter with actionable investment ideas from my colleagues at Investors Alley. To register, simply click here. It takes about five seconds.

Thank You & Happy Hunting,

Bret Jensen

Founder, The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum & The Insiders Forum