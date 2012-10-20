S&P Analysis For The Week Ahead

Based on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts we're looking at a short term target of 1413-1414 S&P. About 20 more handles down. I'm looking for an immediate move down by either Monday or Tuesday (I'm thinking Monday is more likely based on the daily chart).

We had a pretty bearish close today, although the channel support on the daily was held. But, right now everything is pointing down to 1413-1414 before we get a bounce.

Here are a few daily charts, all pointing to the 1413-1414 target...

This Fibonacci Arc below is almost complete from the high on Oct 5th to the low on the 12th. We're in between the 61.8 and 100 retracements where the largest moves happen. So another 20 handle move down can definitely happen.

Here's the second daily chart with the current arc drawn from the October 12th low to the 18th high. Today we closed right on the 61.8 arc support which is also the lower trend line of this channel. Because we closed right on that 61.8 arc it leads me to believe we'll be breaking it Monday since that's pretty bearish. The 100% retracement (purple outside arc) is at the 1414 level for Monday.

Here's the final daily chart with the next arc drawn from Thursday's (Oct. 18th) high since this is the obvious swing high to a future point which I am estimating based on the previous week's trading. The point to where I have extended the center of this future arc is down to 1414, with it drawn out here today's action fits perfectly with a close right on the 38.2 arc support. Also the four days from the 15th to 18th fit perfectly along the 100% arc. So, one can assume that this is the correct bottom or area for a bounce for next week.

All three of these charts support an immediate move down, which is why I'm expecting it to happen Monday.

Based on the daily, on Monday I'm expecting a move down to 1414 (approximately) where we will bounce and gain back a majority of the losses. Then Tuesday I'm expecting a continuation of this bounce back up to around 1434 to re test the lower trend line break of the channel.

Here's the weekly chart now, it also shows a move down to the 1414 area next week based on the arc drawn from the week of Oct. 1st to to next week's estimated low. With it drawn here everything once again fits well with this week closing just below the 38.2 arc resistance (bearish).

Lastly, the monthly chart. Since we already have our swing low from June to what I'm assuming is the swing high last month (1474) the current arc fits very well here. I'm assuming 1474 is the short term top because there's only about a week and a half left of October and we're sitting at 1433 right now. With the charts looking bearish now, I doubt we can take out 1474 in the next week and a half. Also last month's low is right on the 38.2 arc support, on the dot.

For October the current position shows max downside to 1400 which is possible if the re test of the channel break on the daily (see charts above) fails. Assuming we rally to test it and sell off again, then there could very well be downside to 1400 in October.

So just to break everything down...

Monday, looking for a move down to 1414 S&P and a bounce from there on Monday, gaining back a lot of the losses.

Tuesday, looking for a move up to 1434 S&P.

Tuesday's action will help determine the rest of the week's direction, I'll see where we're at by then and post my analysis for the rest of the week from there.

