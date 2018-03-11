Reports Of The Week 3-9-18

1. In case you missed it, here are the reports we published this week.
Public Articles
IEA Medium-Term Oil Market Outlook - Not Enough Capex
Natural Gas Storage Math - How Much Supply Do We Need In 2018?
Weekly Oil Storage Report - Stay Focused
Venezuela Oil Production Hits Its Lowest Level Since 1988
Permian Takeaway Capacity Is The Issue To Watch Out For
2. IEA 5-Year Analysis
3. News Articles This Week
Boon times for US shale producers
Discovery considers standalone service
How the Middle East is sowing seeds of a second Arab spring
4. Goehring & Rozencwajg Q4 Commentary
HFI Research Premium
If you have found our public oil or natural gas articles insightful, we think you should give HFI Research premium a try. The premium service includes:
- What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report published every Sunday that encompasses discussions ranging from individual idea discussions to macro themes and portfolio strategies we are thinking about.
- Natural Gas Fundamentals - A comprehensive daily natural gas report that discusses trader positioning along with weather outlook and how we plan to trade the market. It also includes a supply and demand table of the natural gas fundamentals.
- What Research Reports We Read This Week - A weekly recap report of all the research reports we read and the insights you can glean from them.
- Exclusive Best Ideas - Exclusive long or short ideas only available to HFI Research subscribers.
If you are interested, please see here for more info.