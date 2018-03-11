Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Reports Of The Week 3-9-18

Summary

In case you missed it, here are the reports we shared this week.

Public Articles

IEA Medium-Term Oil Market Outlook - Not Enough Capex

Natural Gas Storage Math - How Much Supply Do We Need In 2018?

Weekly Oil Storage Report - Stay Focused

Venezuela Oil Production Hits Its Lowest Level Since 1988

Permian Takeaway Capacity Is The Issue To Watch Out For

2. IEA 5-Year Analysis

Link

3. News Articles This Week

Boon times for US shale producers

Discovery considers standalone service

How the Middle East is sowing seeds of a second Arab spring

IEA warns of a supply crunch

4. Goehring & Rozencwajg Q4 Commentary

Link here.

