Occupy Wall Street: What’s It Really All About?

The Occupy Movement is all about Economic Disparity, Misplaced Anger or Jealousy and the Forced Redistribution of Wealth.

The global ‘Occupy’ movement seems to be a real mixed bag. I don’t doubt it’s populated with a lot of well-intentioned folks who have just had enough. But I don’t see any cohesiveness or constructive ideas. I sympathize with their frustration on corporate bailouts and crony capitalism (as opposed the capitalism) – but not much else.

The Occupiers seem to exude a lot of ignorant intelligence. Herman Cain would probably also agree that too many Occupiers are comprised of those ‘stupid people who are killing America’. Sure, corporate greed accounts for a fair amount of crony capitalism. But the Occupy folks are totally ignorant of government’s far larger underlying role in foisting crony capitalism upon all of us. Perhaps their objectivity is muted by their dependence on the largesse of all those government entitlements they love so dearly. They don’t get that higher income taxes will simply result in less tax for the government. The government cannot run the economy and should limit its role to enforcing codes of honest conduct and equal opportunity, not a guaranteed result. The problem is not capitalism, which is simply optimism monetized.

The problem is CRONY capitalism. Let’s focus on getting rid of the crony part. No one doubts global economic disparity has increased. But the degree of their economic illiteracy is stunning. The correct role of government is to create an environment that incentivizes the private sector to create jobs. Government does not create jobs; the private sector does. Occupiers wrongly demonize economic success. Throughout history, all successful economies have been driven by a small sector at the top who risk their capital to create wealth and, in turn, jobs and livelihoods for many others. If they succeed, they become wealthy.

The notion of sawing the ladder of success in half just means that there will be less upside for all the people at the bottom!

Too many Occupiers seem to be nothing more than unfocused malcontents who have misplaced their anger toward anyone who has created wealth. They assume wronglythat wealth creation is a zero sum equation – that all wealth is by definition created at the expense of someone else. NOT!!! Wealth creation is not a zero sum equation. Without the risk and innovation of those at the top of the economic ladder, all of society would be left behind. All they can do is complain about what they don’t have that someone else has. That’s just unfounded jealousy pure and simple and a loser mentality.

Forced distribution of wealth is the underlying theme to the Occupy Movement. I’m all for helping the helpless, but not the clueless. Even Jesus Christ said, “You don’t prefer a poor person over a rich person at law.” A democratic society cannot survive for long after 51% of the people decide they want to live off the other 49%. Entitlements have created a vast permanent underclass of millions who cannot cope and must be carried by the rest of society. America is now divided between those who pay double fare and those who forever ride free. Freedom includes the freedom to fail. These occupiers need to be reminded that need is not a claim. This is a battle between self-responsibility and parasitism.

Let’s stop demonizing success. Self-reliance, not government assistance. That’s the real secret to re-building the American Dream. That should be the rally cry for Occupy Wall Street.