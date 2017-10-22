EURUSD Outlook Lower On Corrective Pullbacks
Oct. 22, 2017 10:39 AM ET
Summary
EURUSD: With the pair seen closing lower the past week, more weakness is envisaged. Resistance comes in at 1.1850 levels with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.1900 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1950 level where a break will expose the 1.2000 level. Conversely, support lies at the 1.1750 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1700 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1650 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.1600. Its weekly RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, EURUSD continues to face downside threats