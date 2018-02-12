EURJPY: Looks To Recovery Higher On Price Halt

EURJPY: The pair closed higher on price halt on Friday opening the door for more strength. On the downside, support comes in at the 133.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 132.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 132.00 level and possibly lower towards the 131.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 133.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 134.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 134.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 135.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY faces further bear threats