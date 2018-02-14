EURGBP: Bullish, Eyes Further Upside Pressure EURGBP- The pair continues to hold on to its upside pressure as it looks to breach the 0.8927 zone. Support lies at the 0.8850.

EURGBP- The pair continues to hold on to its upside pressure as it looks to breach the 0.8927 zone. Support lies at the 0.8850 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8800 level. A break will expose the 0.8750 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 0.8950 level where a violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.9000 level. Further up, resistance resides at 0.9050 level followed by the 0.9100 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on more strength