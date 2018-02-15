GBPUSD: Bullish, Eyes Further Strength

GBPUSD: The pair was seen following through higher on the back of its Wednesday rally during Thursday trading session. Support lies at the 1.4000 level where a break will turn attention to the 1.3950 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3900 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.3850 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 1.4100 levels with a turn above here allowing more strength to build up towards the 1.4150 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 1.4200 level followed by the 1.4250 level. On the whole, GBPUSD looks to move further higher.