USDCHF: Halts Weakness, Threatens Recovery

USDCHF: With the pair weakening further on Thursday, more decline is likely. On the downside, support lies at the 0.9250 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9200 level and then the 0.9150 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 0.9300 level where a break will clear the way for more strength to occur towards the 0.9350 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 0.9400 level. Above here if seen will turn attention to 0.9450. All in all, USDCHF faces further upside pressure on correction.