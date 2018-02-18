EURUSD: Biased To The Upside But With Caution

EURUSD: With the pair retaining its bull pressure it remains biased to the upside medium term. But we may see a pullback in the new week. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.2450 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.2500 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.2550 level where a break will expose the 1.2600 level. Conversely, support lies at the 1.2350 level where a violation will aim at the 1.2200 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.2150 level. Below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 1.2100. All in all, EURUSD faces further bull threats but with caution of a pullback.