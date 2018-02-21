GBPUSD: Extends Weakness On Sell Off

GBPUSD: The pair weakened further on Wednesday opening the door for more declines. Support lies at the 1.3850 level where a break will turn attention to the 1.3800 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3750 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.3700 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 1.3950 levels with a turn above here allowing more strength to build up towards the 1.4000 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 1.4050 level followed by the 1.4100 level. On the whole, GBPUSD looks to correct further lower in the days ahead.