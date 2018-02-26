GBPUSD: Strengthens, Remains On The Offensive

GBPUSD: The pair followed through higher on the back of its Friday gain on Monday. Support lies at the 1.4000 level where a break will turn attention to the 1.3950 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3900 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.3850 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 1.4100 levels with a turn above here allowing more strength to build up towards the 1.4150 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 1.4200 level followed by the 1.4250 level. On the whole, GBPUSD looks to correct further higher.