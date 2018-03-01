GOLD: Tumbles Lower, Extends Weakness

GOLD: The commodity retains its downside short term as it sold off on Thurs leaving risk of more upside pressure. On the downside, support comes in at the 1,300.00 level where a break will turn attention to the 1,290.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move lower towards the 1,280.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure towards the 1,270.00 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,310.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,320.00 level. A turn above there will expose the 1,330.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,340.00 level. All in all, GOLD looks to strengthen further.