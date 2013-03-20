Exposing Chemtrail Spraying In Los Angeles For 30 Days

Read more : http://newswalls.blogspot.in/2013/03/exposing-chemtrail-spraying-in-los.html

hat do you call it when an individual gets into a cockpit of a plane and obeys orders to spray toxic chemicals high in the sky on a daily basis? I call it the greatest crime of all time. One need only to believe ones own eyes, see the huge lines in the sky and do your own research to acknowledge why this argument is a strong argument to consider.

We decided to do a little research and make available a simple chemtrails-tracking webpage for tracking the globalist's geoengineering crimes in Los Angeles for 30 (actually 31) days during the month of February- March 2013 and the results are in.