AMD Aims For $12 B Revenue Into 2019

AMD into 2018 production plan –

Goal; industrially competitive with Intel means the ability to produce one traditional desktop run of 60 million units.

Recognizing early on in 2017 that was not going to happen, 60 million units across product categories became analyst's leading four quarter objective.

On AMD Q3 through Q4 revenue, and having identified ~ $100 per unit gross revenue aim on Q4 $1.480 B and Q3 $1.640 B revenue respectively, AMD produces at quarterly gross AWP / 3-way stakeholder split $113 and $106 for 13,035,920 units Q4 slightly down from Q3 15,396,170 units is exemplary.

Take gross revenue and dividing grade SKU Average Weighed Price by 3 is a traditional agreement where foundry takes 1/3 gross, AMD takes 1/3 gross and thereafter provides up to 1/3 of a component’s list value to the PC OEM as reoccurring board/system development allowance and/or margin that is a parity Intel sales tactic. Sans Intel like OEM/IDM cash purchase incentives, AMD gross revenue and margin increase. At no other incentive than reseller list mark up potential, in following Del Credere broker dealer example, AMD gross revenue can increase on lower volume procurement.

Higher volume purchases = higher discount. Lower volume purchases = a lower discount on which AMD gross keep of the component value is higher.

Del Credere broker dealer example on volume discount range takes Intel and or AMD full run Average Weighed Price and offers a sales bundle of product grade SKUs priced at that consistent discount. In this type of arrangement individual grade SKU margin is less and may be priced at full run margin loss down bin, yet up bin provides the reseller an exponential margin gain at said discount price level. To procure on technique predicates the buyer to relieve the seller of those less sought after product SKUs. By procuring mix of grade SKUs that mirror the exact split of grades produced out of the manufacturing operation.

This technique benefits the buyer with up bin margin while guaranteeing the manufacture of discharging their production holding cost associated with the less demanded grade SKUs. Pursuant to the monopolist this form of sales package selling results in anti-competitive price fix pursuant United States v Masonite 316 U.S. 256 (1942). Yet FTC v Intel Docket 9341 consent order of October 29, 2010 provides no per se anti-competitive practice is condemned anti-competitive if all competitors agree to adopt said practice is one among the stunning anomalies of Docket 9341 consent agreement in antitrust and law enforcement circles. Analyst's position has been the technique is illegal for Intel at monopoly share and not illegal for AMD on upstart share.

Docket 9341 consent agreement therefore does violate established antitrust law on per se case precedent is one among many remedial questions waiting Congress hearing. Intel Inside© on Appalachian Coals v United States 288 U.S. 344 (1933) and United States v Real Estate Boards 339 U.S. 485 (1950) present other questions on per se condemnation of specific ‘anti-competitive’ channel and sales practices in inter state trade and commerce.

Example of Del Credere pricing for Intel Skylake Extreme Sales Bundle tied to Xeon Silver and Xeon W;

Current Intel 1K Average Weighed Price across 27 grade SKUs are 5 Extreme, 12 ‘W’, 10 Silver = $866.62 procured at a 50% discount defined on a volume threshold commitment $433.31 each represents an equal weight split of said production values.

For ease of assessment this analyst will establish the 50% volume discount threshold at 250,000 unit purchase level equals 115,324 Extremes (46.1%), 2,675 W (1%), 132,001 Silver (52%).

I’ll break out Extreme grades procured for $433.31 each;

3,933 units i9 7980XE 1K list $1999 procured $433.31 each at resale capable of up to a 361% margin gain each,

7,867 units i9 7960X 1K list $1699 up to 292% margin gain,

4,720 units i9 7940x 1K list $1399 up to 222% margin gain,

58,213 units i9 7920X 1K list $1199 up to 176% gain,

40,592 units i9 7900X 1K list $999 up to 130% gain that is profit.

And the down bin loss leaders:

11,800 units Silver 4108 loss on 1K list $417 ($192,456)

16,834 units Silver 3106 loss on 1K list $306 ($2,143,198)

472 units W-2123 loss on 1K list $294 ($66,753)

15,576 units Silver 3104 loss on 1K list $213 ($3,431,512)

471 units W-2104 loss on 1K list $255 ($84,161)

1001 units W-2012 loss on 1K list $202 ($254,746)

Total tied sales bundle priced $106,282,299 delivers $216,654,500 in gross revenue for a 103% buyer mark up from processor resale, or CPU integrated into computer price for resale. Intel Inside tied channel sales metering adds another 3% sales commission on procurement price is $3,188,469 marketing credit.

For the buyer to reduce loss leader’s impact requires a higher commitment volume lowering the Intel sales discount currently thought 70% up to 82%.

At 82% off SP Platinum grades are procured for $1175 each is just over v4 full run AWP $1140 and slightly less than E7/E5 long run AWP $1300 range.

AMD prices similarly however may be unable to tie product category sales in the same manner.

AMD production into 2018 -

I’ve provided two prior production scenarios aiming AMD for 60 million units annual beginning with Ryzen desktop volume shown on Ivy Bridge production metric; 19,888,977 total units Q1 through Q4.

Q1 risk; 300,863

Q2 ramp; 1,203,450

Q3 peak; 12,034,501

Q4 run down; 6,350,163

I latter modified as an 8C Zeppelin dice schedule capable when fully sold through generating $6.9 B in total revenue sans graphic division revenue where JPR has AMD dGPU 2.25 M per quarter and 5 M plus capable on past performance. $6.9 B revenue on three-way split is $2.3 B each to foundry, AMD and AMD customer as development allowance and/or margin incentive.

Contingencies include only the highest volume PC OEMs receive a full 1/3 development allowance means AMD pockets more through a lower volume procurement. Second, that Q4 run down volume include the cost of tailing's, six and four core, bundled into sales packages n/c as a purchase incentive.

I augmented that original desktop supply schedule adding mobile APU that showed up late but not left out. Originally takes same production schedule and shifts one quarter ahead to grow overall peak production from 13.237 M Q3 to 18.38 M Q4, on minimum objective solely to sustain 12,034,501 unit peak Q3 through Q4 continuing. What happen is AMD did not have the cash to fund that supply plan is likely manpower limited and foundry restrained.

I then looked at this another way offering a 49,777,953 unit production plan that requires slightly over 54 M 8C dice includes mobile where R5 1500 and 1600 were integrated it into some notebook’s. Volumes are based on known Intel volumes thought capable of AMD displacement;

Desktop/Mobile = 35,032,490 units

Epyc Server = 3,656,370 units

TR Workstation = 1,089,093 units

dGPU = 10,000,000 units

In this example I choose Intel commercial price desktop/mobile average $207, server $800, workstation $251, dGPU $168 for $12.151 B in annual revenue AWP per unit $244 / 3 = $81 gross I view low but consider AMD potential.

Reality is on Intel volume displacement AMD can reach $12 B revenue in four to six quarters that is not three to five years on other's assessments void of the production economic outlook. Which is why enterprise, where economists and financial analysts work on combined knowledge with industrial managers too plan and then work that plan.

If AWP $244 / 2 = $122 AMD gross and customer takes no processor margin or board development subsidy falls above my 2017 per unit minimum across categories; Epyc/TR/R, last week is AWP $118.56. In the last three weeks Epyc channel volume increase 642% adding $3.33 to Zeppelin full run AWP.

Strategically AMD will and must raise full run AWP to make a profit. Epyc is the component to do that.

AMD CEO Dr. Su stated in beginning Intel displacement objective I see as market wedge interpreted here in unit volume totals a slim and easy 38 M units.

10% desktop = 7 M units

15% mobile = 22.5 M units

10% server = 8.5 M units

On running broker data AWPs / 3 with mobile still to be determined I’ll stick with these gross revenue aims; desktop/workstation $100, mobile APU $100, server $150 = $4.225 B for the year plus graphics say another 11.74 M units $100 gross each equals $5.399 B on 49,740,000 units is close to AMD stated 2017 revenue $5.33 B. AMD appears to have achieved more than a 38 M unit aim on purely Ryzen and graphics.

Consider again 38 M total units at Q4 all categories AWP / 3 = $113 for year revenue $4.294 B. Suggests AMD graphic's division revenue is $1.035 B and 19.4% of the total representing 10,350,000 units.

Revenue can be looked at another way –

$5,329,000,000 annual gross revenue / $100 per unit take home = 53,290,000 units of production.

Or, on a division basis;

Computing and Graphics at $3,029,000,000 / 100 = 30,290,000 units.

Enterprise at $2,300,000,000 / 100 = 23,000,000 units.

Might Q4 Enterprise, Embedded and Custom actually be all Epyc on no embedded primarily inexpensive APUs?

Q4 $522,000,000 / $529 gross = 986,738 million units of Epyc. I negate any Q3 revenue on the cost of Epyc samples. Give away a quarter million to sell one million, no problem.

Enterprise gross calculated on Epyc AWP $1587.05 / 3.

Now let’s plug 986,738 units as Q2 ramp volume into Ivy Bridge Production Metric;

Q1 risk; 246,572 units

Q2 ramp; 986,736

Q3 peak; 9,897,359

Q4 run down; 5,222,471

AMD produces 16,357,000 units of Epyc that is 19% of Xeon SP's suspect 87.5 M units in four to six quarters. Where in six quarters this analyst suspects Xeon SP will surpass 100 M units.

Here’s another way to consider AMD now producing from Q1 up to suspect Intel quarterly peak volume;

Q1 risk; 986,738

Q2 ramp; 3,947,568

Q3 peak; 19,737,839

Q4 crest; 19,737,839

Q5 run down; 9,868,920

Q6 run end; 9,868,920

Totaling 64,147823 units is at 50% of where Xeon commercial will be as 5G telecommunications roles out and 73% of XP full run total. Consider AMD potential and the potential for a design manufacturer that is different from design producer constrained by foundries and OSATs. Single product volume like this is of course impossible for AMD but consider that Intel displacement opportunity.

From a production economic view all these volume potentials offer some interesting data points;

Cost per unit of AMD production; 5.329 B / $100 = 53,290,000 units

Research and Development = $21.77

Plant/Construction/Equipment = $4.90

Fix Cost per unit of production = $26.67

Sales per unit of production = $65.79 is a variable cost

Marketing, General and Administrative = $9.59 is a variable cost

Inventory holding cost per unit of production = $13.87

Average Total Cost $102.05 including inventory holding $115.91.

AMD AWP / 3 2017 as of two weeks ago = $115.91 gross per unit - $102.05 = $13.86 * 53,290,000 units = $738,599,400 less $739 M inventory holding shows $400,600 positive recognizing other costs AMD is still economically a bit negative for 2017. Contingencies include unit volume and AWP higher on Epyc in relation to current broker inventory data that is a lagging indicator.

These estimates are in the ball park.

So what can AMD potentially achieve in unit sales through 2018 –

The following volumes take into account 12 nm desktop shrink, desktop APU, mobile APU, 14 nm Threadripper and its 12 nm follow on, 14 nm Epyc and its xx nm follow on, graphics and custom where I’ve placed the Intel dGPU deal.

AMD custom line item traditionally associated with console sales becomes ambiguous entering Q2 and by second half I’m wondering what’s going to fill that quarterly sales void. Quick web search has PS4 at 6 M and XBox One around 8 M units annual. I pencil in custom sales at 5 M units per quarter.

A note on AMD Intel dGPU deal was originally portrayed as a mobile module for performance notebooks I estimated up to 15,309,646 units. That volume is good for three quarters of custom with first quarter logged Q4 2017 saved AMD financially?

Here’s how total AMD units are calculated as Intel displacement value; Iris 650/640 8,261,586 units to Apple and Sony and another 3,957,639 premium Hxx gaming plus 3,090,421 E3 1500; 15,309,646 units of Intel production. 67/77 xx within their short runs easily doubles that volume.

Issue that now arises is GPU application as co-processor in the Intel Haydes Canyon console. Skull Canyon produced in the 3 to 5 M unit range sits on the shelf is a total loss. I don’t see Haydes Canyon any different. So 15 M units of dGPU at $100 a pop paid by Intel seems a nice pay off to cover up what ever really happened which I suspect is a failed Intel cross license attempt also known as an Intel cross license gun. AMD total GPU sale to Intel can be less than 15 M. Or at 15 M utilized by Intel across product categories. Or at 15 M units Haydes Canyon dGPU overage can be sent to the crusher. Either way AMD got paid something instead of nothing seems to be the objective.

2018 by quarter production estimate –

AMD Q1 sales of 16,805,515 units is demonstrated surpass 25 M units Q2 totaling 27,683,931 but only if custom sales are 5 M units; If not AMD produces 22,683,931 units throughout Q2.

Volume Q3 grows to 28,101,143 again if 5 M units custom otherwise slightly up at 23,101,143 units.

Q4 sustains 28,026,698 units again presents that 5 M unit custom question.

AMD can break through 30 M units per quarter by year end into first quarter of 2019.

If custom sales are 20 M units through 2018 at $100 gross per unit AMD 2018 revenue exceeds $10 B. If not, $9 B annual revenue.

Industrially competitive with Intel AMD 2018 production is 75,617,287 up to 95,617,287 units. Anything less on three SA authors 15% to 30% 2018 and 15% to 31% compound revenue growth over 3 to 5 years is not competitive or precarious. Financial projections need rework because they are void of the production economic realities on volume potentials that has little to do with calculating a linear 15% YoY revenue increase.

AMD production volume as a leadership example –

20.8% desktop; 19,888,977 units,

26.93% mobile; 25,751,546 units,

5.39% workstation; 5,722,566 units is TR,

14.91% server; 14,254,199 units is Epyc and slightly lower volume than in my 16.357 M unit example,

10.46% custom; 10,000,000 units,

20.91% dGPU = 20,000,000 units.

Total calculated $100 gross for everything but Epyc $150

2018 Revenue Range $9,274,438,695 to $10,274,438,695.

Wild card is Epyc gross to AMD can be higher up to $539.26.

Down side Intel XSP bundle deal can be priced down to $496.27.

XSP mid-range bundle price $827.08.

XSP at AWP $827.08 AMD gross is good for $287.82 (above price to procure $539) and still offers the customer list upside margin per unit $539. Most of the large OEMs will say its tough to secure 100% of processor list integrated into a computer sold into a competitive system market. But they do secure some and that is known as Intel consumer monopoly overcharge that differs from intel Inside price fix.

With Epyc gross at $287.82 on said volume AMD 2018 revenue potential is now $12,227,263,559.

Noteworthy, TR volume could be more, say another 2.5 M units, exchanges between desktop, workstation and server within that overall stated volume envelope.

Pursuant three SA Authors AMD year-over-year revenue growth estimates at 15% to 30% from a financial view does not economically take into account AMD v Intel volume potential 2018 into first half of 2019.

At 12.5% to 15% annual financial growth in relation to Intel real time into future time tying and bridging effects, AMD would trail farther behind Intel volume monopolization of industry development, PC supplier and channel financial stocking resource.

Don’t lead AMD volume low. To wait in Intel time is to lose.

Going to solution for AMD is about risk of creative solutions paying for and funding foundry / OSAT compliment supply today. Aim high figuring out how to make obtainable production volumes happen in real time and into future time.

Only planning and working that plan, AMD breaks through 25 M units per quarter Q2 surpassing 30 M units per quarter into 2019.

Mike Bruzzone, Camp Marketing