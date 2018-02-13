Views Of Intel Monopolization

Economic assessment on Intel quantity envelope, press reports, data base.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
A Series from the production economic work supporting FTC Docket 9341.
Skylake Quad, Broadwell E and Xeon E5 v4 Cost at Run End.
FTC Submission of December 19, 2016.
Economic assessment on Intel quantity envelope, press reports, data base.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.