Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Views Of Intel Monopolization

Summary

A Series from the production economic work supporting FTC Docket 9341.

Skylake Quad, Broadwell E and Xeon E5 v4 Cost at Run End.

FTC Submission of December 19, 2016.

Economic assessment on Intel quantity envelope, press reports, data base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.