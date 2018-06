AMD Yield seen in 52 weeks of 8 core production volume.

Short slide set considers AMD Zeppelin CPU Architecture v Intel CPU architectures volume share through 52 weeks of broker channel supply.

Identifies Intel compression on AMD Thread Ripper seen as i7 87xx cap under Xeon E5 26/16xx v3 dumping. Addresses niche share characterization in relation to total Intel supply hurdle.