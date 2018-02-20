Views Of Intel Monopolization

Economic Assessment on Intel Annual Quantity Envelope and Broker Speed Split Availability.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
A Series from the production economic work supporting FTC Docket 9341.
Sandy Bridge Xeon 4600 Series MP 4-way Data Processing.
FTC Submission of November 19, 2012.
Economic Assessment on Intel Annual Quantity Envelope and Broker Speed Split Availability.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.