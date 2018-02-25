Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Views Of Intel Monopolization

Summary

A Series from the production economic work supporting FTC Docket 9341.

Bay Trail Tablet, Chromebook, Value PC, Phone Chip and Embedded - Part 2.

FTC Submission of March 18 and November 10, 2015.

Economic assessment on Intel executive comment, broker split, press source.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.