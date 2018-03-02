Views Of Intel Monopolization
Contributor Since 2012
No positions. From PC and microprocessor industries. Former Orchid, Arche, Cyrix, NexGen, ARM, AMD, Intel and IDT employee or consultant in field marketing roles with x86 PC, ARM, Alpha NT platform experience; Cyrix 387 SLC, 486 SLC, 486 DLC, 486S, Thumb, SA, Nx586, AMD 5x86, Alpha 21264/21164, IDT WinChip. Specialist in Intel Corp. competitive and regional 'in field' market strategy. Currently at 23rd year in academic studies and field audit roles supporting Federal Trade Commission v Intel Corp. Dockets 9288 and 9341 15 U.S.C. § 5 incipient antitrust investigations. Audits primarily focus on Intel Corp. production economics and competitive platform efforts occurring at the intersection of Intel Corporation and competitive cluster platform initiatives. Responsible for FTC v Intel Docket 9341 consent order monitoring. Member National Association of Business Economics Silicon Valley Round Table and San Francisco NABE at Bureau of Statistics. Attend Silicon Valley area technical conferences, symposiums and meet ups for industry and competitive audit assessment.
Summary
- A Series from the production economic work supporting FTC Docket 9341.
- Sandy Bridge Core i7, i5, i3 Quad and Dual Mobile Wrap Up.
- FTC Submission of October 15, 2012.
Economic assessment on Intel annual quantity envelope, and International Data Corporation Intel mobile volume statement.
