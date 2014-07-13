Interesting Times For All Commodities And Investments!! EATING HEALTHY ???

!! YOU GOT TO READ THIS AND LET IT SINK IN !!

Check your food labels - IMPORTANT!

And don't forget that Smithfield Farms, the largest pork

producing farm in the USA was sold in September to China with the

unanimous support of its stockholders!! The hogs will still be raised

here, but slaughtered and packaged for sale there before being sent

back here. This includes labels: of Morrell, Eckrich, Krakus, Cudahy,

Premium Hams, Cook's, Gwaltney. The same with many chickens. They can now be shipped there, but when they come back all that needs to be labeled is that they… WERE RAISED IN THE USA. Not that they were processed in China!!! Our great FDA at work again. The chickens will be all processed and most sold to fast food restaurants for sandwiches, along with schools and supermarkets. The China slaughter and processing are not nearly equal - and, by far - to the requirements here.

Buy USA or Canada only.

BAD FOOD.

We recently learned that Starkist Tuna is now owned by

Korea, and is in big conflict with the U. S. concerning quality, safety,

and records, which Korea refuses to produce.

Read several articles on Google about this, and even one

that was defending the eating of tilapia said to avoid the fish that

came from China? Also, I had just returned home from buying

Albertson's 4-day special of 4 bags of frozen tilapia for the price of

one? Sure enough, on the top of the bags, it read "farm raised", and

on the bottom in small print it said:" China "… read all the way

down...

Recently a Food inspector on TV... said he had lived

overseas and he had seen the filthy conditions their foods are raised

and processed in. It is enough to make you throw-up. Some foreign

workers have to wear masks as they work in these places, because the food is so rotten and filthy, it makes them want to throw up. Many of their fish on Fish Farms are fed raw sewage daily. He said he has seen so much filth throughout their food growing and processing that he would "never" eat any of it. They raise this filth, put some food coloring and some flavorings on it, then they ship it to the USA & Canada for YOU to consume and feed to YOUR families. They have no Food & Safety Inspectors. They ship it to you to buy and poison your families and friends.

Imported food we eat and the junk we buy:

Green Giant frozen vegetables are from China, and so are

most of Europe's Best.

Arctic Gardens are Okay. So is Birdseye.

Never buy the grocery store garlic unless it is clearly

marked from USA or Canada, the other stuff is grown in people's… dung (even worse than chicken poop). China is the largest producer of garlic in the world; U. S. is next.

Buy only local honey, much honey is shipped in huge

containers from China and re-packed here.

Cold-FX is grown and packed in China and is full of fecal

bacteria. Doesn't work anyway, big scam.

If the country of origin is not clearly marked "beware".

If produce, ask an employee.

Watch out for packages which state "prepared for", "packed

by" or "imported by". We don't understand the lack of mandatory

labeling, especially the produce.

The country of origin should be clearly shown on the item

in the store.

Go to the local farmers' markets in season and keep a wary

eye open the rest of the year.

Please read this very carefully, and read to the very

bottom. It's important for all of us.

How is it possible to ship food from China cheaper than

having it produced in the U. S. or Canada?

FOR EXAMPLE THE "OUR FAMILY" BRAND OF MANDARIN

ORANGES SAYS RIGHT ON THE CAN 'FROM CHINA'. SO, FOR A

FEW MORE CENTS, BUY THE LIBERTY BRAND.

GOLD BRAND OR THE DOLE IS FROM CALIFORNIA.

Beware, Costco sells canned peaches and pears in a plastic

jar that come from China.

ALL "HIGH LINER" AND MOST OTHER FROZEN FISH PRODUCTS COME FROM CHINA OR INDONESIA. THE PACKAGE MAY SAY "PACIFIC SALMON" ON THE FRONT, BUT LOOK FOR THE SMALL PRINT. MOST OF THESE PRODUCTS COME FROM FISH FARMS IN THE ORIENT WHERE THERE ARE NO REGULATIONS ON WHAT IS FED TO THESE FISH.

Recently The Montreal Gazette had an article by the Canadian Government on how Chinese feed the fish: They suspend chicken

wire crates over the fish ponds, and the fish feed on chicken dung.

If you search the Internet about what the Chinese feed

their fish, you'll be alarmed; e. g, growth hormones, expired

anti-biotic from humans? Never buy any type of fish or shellfish that

comes from these countries: Vietnam, China, Philippines.

Check this out personally.

Steinfeld's Pickles are made in India - just as bad!

Another example is in canned mushrooms. No-Name brand came

from Indonesia…

Also check those little fruit cups. They used to be made in

Canada, in the Niagara region, until about 2 years ago. They are now packaged in China. Most sold in Aldi stores.

While the Chinese export inferior and even toxic products,

dangerous toys, and goods to be sold in North American markets, the media wrings its hands! Yet, 70% of North Americans believe that the trading privileges afforded to the Chinese should be suspended.

Well, duh! Why do you need the government to suspend

trading privileges?

SIMPLY DO IT YOURSELF, CANADA AND THE U. S.

Simply look on the bottom of every product you buy, and if

it says 'Made in China' or 'PRC' (and that now includes Hong Kong),

simply choose another product, or none at all. You will be amazed at

how dependent you are on Chinese products, and you will be equally

amazed at what you can do without.

THINK ABOUT THIS:

If 200 million North Americans refuse to buy just $20 each

of Chinese goods, that's a billion dollar trade imbalance resolved in

our favor... fast! The downside? Some Canadian/American businesses will feel a temporary pinch from having foreign stockpiles of inventory.

Just one month of trading losses will hit the Chinese for 8% of their North American exports. Then they will at least have to ask themselves if the benefits of their arrogance and lawlessness are

worth it.

Start reading labels more closely and buy something else even if

it cost a few cents more...