S&P 500 Mid Month Review

by David G. Hawkins

Short Term - Daily Bars Chart

The first chart there is the daily bars chart. We see that the price consolidation started two price bars before the TopFinder (NYSEMKT:TF) ended. The price decline started when price broke below the TF curve on March 5th. The day before, the TF was 95.5% complete. I always advise users of the TF that when cum vol gets to more than 90% completion of the TF, price often becomes more volatile. The TF rarely ends exactly where the consolidation starts. In this case, the uptrend ended when the TF was more than 95% complete, which is a very good performance for a TF.

On the day that the TF actually ended, the price decline that had started two days earlier came to a screeching halt right at S3, and the next day it reversed and started a new uptrend, which continues robustly to the present. I've launched a new S1 curve from the beginning of this uptrend.

Intermediate Term - Weekly Bars Chart

The second chart here is the weekly bars chart, which I last reviewed here two posts ago, on Feb. 17th, q.v. Then, the strong uptrend was right about at the 2007 high, but I observed, "This uptrend is very strong and showing no signs yet of pausing." Indeed, we see here that price has blasted right through the 2007 high and has closed far above it.

The sharp down spite of two weeks ago, a doji candle, supported just above S3, from which price has sprung strongly up. That brief, one-candle pullback amidst this accelerated uptrend gives us a place to which to fit a TopFinder. Doing so, I see that it also nicely fits the first pullback last December, so that gives us confidence in this TF. Currenty, this TF is about 70% complete, with projected completion at the horizontal location of the dashed purple vertical line.