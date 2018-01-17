What Do Big Data, Max Gain And Stock Market Have In Common? -- The New Tools Are Helping Investors Make Tons Of Money!

Thanks to the author, Big Data is coming to stock market in the form of Max Gain algorithm.
Initial Results
While AMD stock was stuck in the $10.5 range, the author loaded Jan 2018 $10.5 and $11 calls in mid to late December in 2017. As of 01/04/2018, his return on $10.5 call is +269% and $11 call is +144%. By the end of first week of 2018, his entire portfolio is up more than 100%. As of 1/26/2018, his entire portfolio is up more than 400% in 4 weeks into 2018! Thank you, Max Gain!
Examples
The following is a live example using Big Data, Max Gain algorithm in particular, to invest in chip maker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock.
Big Data for Growth and Income Investors Is Coming: Case Study, AMD
Observation:
Base on Max Gain algorithm, AMD is projected to close @$13 on Feb. 16, 2018.
Action items for investors (& speculators):
1.Growth Investors
1.1 Strategy: Buy Feb $10 Call @$2.3
1.2 Return: Your return is 30% in one-and-half month. Annualized return is 240%. Incredible!
2.Income Investors
2.1 Strategy: Sell Feb $14 Call @$.36
2.2 Yield: Your yield is 3% in one-and-half month. Annualized yield is 24%. Wow!
3. Chart
FYI, the 5-day chart ending Jan. 4, 2018 for AMD is given below
Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.
Additional disclosure: and I am a AMD call option buyer and seller.