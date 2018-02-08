Stock Market Primer

Classical Approach

1 Fundamental Analysis

1.1 Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits by Philip Fisher

1.2 Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham

1.3 The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

1.4 One Up Wall Street by Peter Lynch

1.5 Stock Market Investing for Beginners

https://www.udemy.com/the-beginners-guide-to-the-stock-market/

1.6 The Little Book of Valuation: How to Value a Company, Pick a Stock and Profit by Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern Business School

2 Technical Analysis

2.1 How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System in Good Times and Bad by William O'Neil, Investor's Business Daily

