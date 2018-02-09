Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Stock Market Primer For Both Beginners And Experienced Investors

Summary

Target Audience: Growth/Income Investors and Speculators.

Classical Approach - Fundamental and Technical Analysis.

Including Best Sellers on Amazon.

Modern Approach - Game Theory, Max Gain Theory and A Case Study.


1. Classical Approach
1.1 Fundamental Analysis
1.1.1 Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits by Philip Fisher 
1.1.2 Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham
1.1.3 The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham
1.1.4 One Up Wall Street by Peter Lynch
1.1.5 Stock Market Investing for Beginners
        https://www.udemy.com/the-beginners-guide-to-the-stock-market/
1.1.6 The Little Book of Valuation: How to Value a Company, Pick a Stock and              Profit by Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern Business School

1.2 Technical Analysis
1.2.1 How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System in Good Times and Bad by William O'Neil, Investor's Business Daily

2. Modern Approach - Game Theory, Max Gain Theory and Performance Results.                                                                                
2.1 Game Theory
Game Theory - Inf Camp (Bullish), Sup Camp (Bearish) And Optimal Stock & Option Pricing On An Option Expiration Date
2.2 Introduction to Max Gain Theory
From Max Pain To Max Gain
2.3 Performance Results, A Case Study
What Do Big Data, Max Gain And Stock Market Have In Common?
