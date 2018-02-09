Stock Market Primer For Both Beginners And Experienced Investors





1. Classical Approach

1.1 Fundamental Analysis

1.1.1 Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits by Philip Fisher

1.1.2 Security Analysis by Benjamin Graham

1.1.3 The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

1.1.4 One Up Wall Street by Peter Lynch

1.1.5 Stock Market Investing for Beginners

https://www.udemy.com/the-beginners-guide-to-the-stock-market/

1.1.6 The Little Book of Valuation: How to Value a Company, Pick a Stock and Profit by Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern Business School

1.2 Technical Analysis

1.2.1 How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System in Good Times and Bad by William O'Neil, Investor's Business Daily



2. Modern Approach - Game Theory, Max Gain Theory and Performance Results.

2.1 Game Theory

Game Theory - Inf Camp (Bullish), Sup Camp (Bearish) And Optimal Stock & Option Pricing On An Option Expiration Date

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/506943-cdeamaze/5004951-game-theory-inf-camp-bullish-sup-camp-bearish-optimal-stock-and-option-pricing-option



2.2 Introduction to Max Gain Theory

From Max Pain To Max Gain

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/506943-cdeamaze/5101621-max-pain-max-gain



2.3 Performance Results, A Case Study

What Do Big Data, Max Gain And Stock Market Have In Common?

What Do Big Data, Max Gain And Stock Market Have In Common? -- The New Tools Are Helping Investors Make Tons Of Money! - cdeamaze





