HAPPY SANTA KLAUS RALLY! On This Christmas Eve 2015 Santa Was Good To Me This Year.
12/24/2015
Last week it was looking kinda like this:
However Santa finally got out of bed and started dropping some coin instead of coal down our chimney. With just 4.5 days left in the trading year it's a dash to the finish line to "dress the windows" for the year. buy! Buy! BUY!
Looking at working on getting my NMM position net cost basis below $5 this am:
(proposed trade)
We'll see what Mr. Market has to offer today in about 8 minutes........
Merry Christmas and Happy Trading!
YRMV
PS: Nothing happened as NMM walked away from my buy order. Maybe I'll try again Monday. Sigh. No one wanted my $ today.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.
Additional disclosure: buy! Buy! BUY!