HAPPY SANTA KLAUS RALLY! On This Christmas Eve 2015 Santa Was Good To Me This Year.

12/24/2015

Last week it was looking kinda like this:

However Santa finally got out of bed and started dropping some coin instead of coal down our chimney. With just 4.5 days left in the trading year it's a dash to the finish line to "dress the windows" for the year. buy! Buy! BUY!

Looking at working on getting my NMM position net cost basis below $5 this am:

(proposed trade)

We'll see what Mr. Market has to offer today in about 8 minutes........

Merry Christmas and Happy Trading!

YRMV

PS: Nothing happened as NMM walked away from my buy order. Maybe I'll try again Monday. Sigh. No one wanted my $ today.