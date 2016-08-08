Monday Morning Quarterbacking Myself

8/8/2016

Well this is what happened this am:

Why did I do that?

Well I wanted to take advantage of the top 2 menu items from Fat Premiums top 10 list for options expiring 8/12/2016. In my margin account that turned out to be YELP and FOSL, both of which report Tuesday after the close, and I needed $125,000 or so to do it.

Remember that WTW was one of last weeks FP "recommendations" and that I had sold $11 strike Puts as well as bought shares and sold $11 strike Calls; details here. The calls expired worthless to the buyer but I did not want to hold the shares any longer than I needed too to sell them at break even or above, so I sold them this am @ $11.00. I also bought back the CLF $7 strike August 12 Puts that I had as I could clearly make more than $0.03/share this week by redeploying the $ tied up there today. Boom, gone.

Of course both of these companies can disappoint Mr. Market tomorrow and make me cry as my windfall profits deflate. We'll see.

If not, this month could rock.

YRMV