IT'S WHATEVER ELSE IS WORSE THAN THAT!

OK, which one of you guys pulled the trigger in the last minute?

Not that it helped ME any, and as you know it's ALL ABOUT ME!

sigh.

All 2018 gains are gone...and then some:

TradingCat is looking unhappy there at the end of the day.

Too bad futures are already in the red......

...and who will want to be stuck long going into the weekend? Well, who besides all of us that are stuck with no way out, that's a given.

YRMV