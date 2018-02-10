That Was The Week That Was

Ahhhhh it was all so EZ in the old days...... 3 channels, no color. The Nifty 50.

What a disaster of a month so far:



Thursday:

Not much better Friday, but a late afternoon surge of buying ($2B according to the people on the floor at the NYSE) by (?) pumped us up

Dow Jumps 500 Points In 20 Minutes Back To Green

and kept it in the green for the weekend:

Still skating above the house call line..... by a few bucks, but there's probably not much I can do with $11K to generate additional trading income.

Hmmmmm. OK, I shortchanged myself. It looks like I can do another AKS option straddle trade for 100 $4.50 Puts and 100 $5 Calls for 2/16:

That would use up all my cash buying power, but ...... I need the ~$2,400 income. We will have to see if Monday opens on the upside or the downside.

Bills paid till the 16th with the $ generated from the trades and the 8th and 9th, but the week after that? unclear. I spent the night revising all my budgets back to the beans and rice levels from last fall. No more CC "balance payoffs", which means no more non 'essential' spending - Bummer.

Not too much left in the portfolio to trade for income generation on or before the 16th, just the AKS $5.00 Calls and MU $41.50 Puts:

Unless I get brave and do the AKS idea above.

If I can net $3K out of rolling them and the $2.4K from the additional AKS option position I can cover week 4 too though.. I think I'm talking myself into it.

Then there is that last remaining VIX position I have to do something about on Tuesday. Unless we have a rip your face of rally that's going to be painful.

Time to go to the gym so I have room for a 50/50 baconburger - at least I have enough change left over from a last minute call trade on Friday...

for the FOMO deal:

mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

YRMV