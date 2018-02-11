So Which # Is Right?

The Balances page says I can play at the kids table.

We all have to wait till Monday silly - the market's closed on Sunday. However, it's fun to play with the Margin Calculator & drink coffee in the am when the cats are asleep - the Balances page:

I like that better than the Margin Calculator:

Astute readers will note that the "Intraday Buying Power" line is the same in both screenshots and then they diverge. So they are looking at some of the same and some different internal data to generate the different balances numbers that they show. Mr. I have to work the weekends @ Fidelity thought that the Balances page was correct as he thinks the green numbers on the Balances page have not been credited inside the margin calculator.. I hope so.

IF it is then I can trade up to ~$11,000 of net change in the "house call" number in the Margin calculator, or -$877.50 + the $11,000 I want to spend = -$11,000 or so on that line.

Trade 1: Buy some AMZA and then sell some June $8 calls on it. Why? Because that drops the holdback on the CLF shares from 60% to 50%,

and when that happens this happens:

As you can see I used up some of my "Intraday Buying Power" but I gained a net +$4,290 in BP = turning a House Call into a House Surplus. So no matter what balance # is correct, I'm doing that trade Monday. Selling 1,300 shares of AMZA does not work, and selling 1,500 or more just eats up the surplus without a further reduction in the CLF holdback (until I get to 4,000 shares where the CLF holdback drops to $3/share from 50% or $3.31/share), so as the goal here is to free up "equity" that's all I'm buying.

Trade 2: Sell some June $8 Calls on those shares:

Doing that uses up some more Intraday Buying power but bumps up the House Surplus to:

WHOO-HOO, now we are getting someplace.

Trade 3: OK, time to make the $ for next weeks bills. If I want to generate the largest credit possible for a one week hold I'd sell AKS $4.50 Puts and $5.00 Calls straddle:

Lets say I net ~$3,200 out of that trade after fees and etc. $3,200.00 / $19,110.00 holdback = ~16.75%.

Why did I pick that one? Besides the % possible premium return, it held up pretty well during the last weeks "storm" (red lines indicate the Call and Put strikes)

This what happens to the Intraday number and the house surplus after that trade:

But supposedly that is about what I have to spend on the Balances page so it ought to be net/net ~$0.00. And if the market goes up just a few nibblybits... of course I could just do 100 contracts or some other # between 100 and 140 - we will have to see.

Only The Shadow & Mr. Market knows what actually lies in store for us all Monday..... and The Futures Markets do not open for several more hours...

After all, it could be BOMBS AWAY!

YRMV