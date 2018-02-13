Getting Back On The Horse

Back on the the horse!

Is it this?

or is it this?

a little of both.

So far I'm the only idiot selling the Feb. 16 ENDP $6.50 Puts:

and I'm still hoping to get $0.10 for the Feb. 16 $6.50 Calls, sadly I missed the opening fills as my order was in @ $0.15:

if it all fills today I'll get a premium credit of about $6,500.00 and it will give me 2 more positions to roll Friday.

Finally......

If these trades both expire or roll for a decent credit on Friday then I can hit the whole balance due on Mr. Discovercard....

Where things stand for the week:

I will not sell any Calls on the MU until Friday when I "know" they will expire.

YRMV