The Lights Are Still On, But No One's Home.

Out of the command chair till Friday 2/23, off to see my Dad for his BDay.

This week was almost feeling like a "back to normal" week until Ol' Wilbur was trotted out Friday AM and started to flap his gums about the T word, and CLF and AKS went TO THE MOON! (of course the price change of my Calls were not offset by the price change of my Puts in all the straddles... no, why would they)

and

and POOF! there went all my equity.... instant intraday House Call of -$32,568.00!! so I rolled out my AKS $5 Calls due next week a month just in case people don't wise up and figure out that the tariffs won't really happen in the next 5 days. The MU $41.50 Puts I had for Friday expired, as did the ENDP $6.50 Puts, but I'll need that cash released to credit against the CLF and AKS Call holdback increases.

sigh.

One fun thing did happen this week though SHLD rallied +30% on better than expected news:

Anything's better than bankruptcy - right? I might actually make some $ on all that crap yet.

If I have any BP by market open Tuesday I'll need to reestablish my ENDP straddle where the $6.50 Puts expired, but I'm not feelin' the return of any BP at the moment unless the market opens in the red.

Trades:

Quite the sucky month so far. At least all the bills are prepaid until the 24th so that's a load off and with the weeks dust finally settled that leaves me here Sat AM:

And here in terms of surpluses and minuses:

Not a lot I can do w/no $$ and a call due on the 23rd, but -$7K is better than -$32K like it was last night. If I sell the 150 ENDP $6.50 Puts out 2 weeks though:

that drops my house call by about $5K, and if I have to buy back the NTAP $51.50 Puts for a few cents, that will release $9K, so one way or another I ought to make to next Friday unscathed.

Praise Allah, Monday is a holiday. Tuesday I'll see what actually has to be done about that little house call. Remote Access is a life saver!

I hope everyone has fun while I'm gone, I'll be having this for lunch:

and this for dinner:

all week!! WHOO-HOO!

YRMV (as will my weight)