Checking In After Checking Out, Day #1

GGjr's BlogSend MessagePlease Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.Checking In After Checking Out, Day #1Feb. 19, 2018 10:30 AM ET|Includes: AK Steel Holding Corp (AKS), CLFSummarymmmmmmmmm pizza.mmmmmmmmm pie.mmmmmmmmm ice cream.mmmmmmmmm Starbucks. Monday 7:26AM PST: Well that didn't take long: Maybe AKS and CLF will drop at the open tomorrow after all and I'll be saved by gravity! Obviously that sentence makes no sense unless you already read this. YRMV