Trumped By The T Word*.      *TARIFF

Things were improving ever so slowly and then:

"The rates were first proposed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross last week..."

And you can see what happened right after that last week to my AKS and CLF:

At least I still have some pie left to get me to Monday and all the bills covered until Feb 28. Of course I have a list of bills labeled "March" that starts on the 2nd.

Expiration's for March 2:

Maybe earnings on the 27th will save my plan. Anybody have a crystal ball that works??

Other than that, all I have on the 'to do' list in my account next week is to sell some AKS Puts to recreate my straddle there. Before the pop AH on Friday I could have rolled the $5 strike out 2 weeks for $0.08 net. I don't really want to sell the $5.50's... but if I did get the last price for the March 2 expiration, (hahahaha) I'd get around a $4,500 credit, and net/net it would reduce my house "exposure" by about $13,000, (odd) so I "have" to do it. Using the Margin Calculator (I wish they would fix the code so it would be up to date instead of 2 days behind on weekends)

Sigh. Where's that pie? I need another piece. Dammit, just 2 left..

