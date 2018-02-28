February EOM. UGG.

TradingCat's Hero DADDY FATCAT says "look at the positive side, it could have
been worse, you might not have enough $ to feed your partners fat ass, so here's a few $ to buy another bag of Purina".
He's a smug bastard.
Here's the months play by play:
Maybe next month will end in the black.
Just a few things to do Friday.
The 190 ENDP $6.50 Calls look like they might expire after today's fade:
But the 150 Puts will need rolling. Of course yesterday it was the opposite, and we have 2 days to go so only TradingCat knows what will actually happen and he's not talking.
The GPRO $5.50 Puts might recover if today was just about EOM selling and rebalancing like all the talking heads were talking about today, but if I have to roll them out a week I won't cry either. Maybe if it goes a little higher I'll sell some $6 Calls.
Last I looked the Dow Futs were +40 in the green, now they are in the red.
YRMV