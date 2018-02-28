February EOM. UGG.

Now this feels like work again.

Oh, that one, the one that sliced my equity by -30%.

What crash was that again?

TradingCat's Hero DADDY FATCAT says "look at the positive side, it could have

been worse, you might not have enough $ to feed your partners fat ass, so here's a few $ to buy another bag of Purina".

He's a smug bastard.

Here's the months play by play:

Maybe next month will end in the black.

Just a few things to do Friday.

The 190 ENDP $6.50 Calls look like they might expire after today's fade:

But the 150 Puts will need rolling. Of course yesterday it was the opposite, and we have 2 days to go so only TradingCat knows what will actually happen and he's not talking.

The GPRO $5.50 Puts might recover if today was just about EOM selling and rebalancing like all the talking heads were talking about today, but if I have to roll them out a week I won't cry either. Maybe if it goes a little higher I'll sell some $6 Calls.

Last I looked the Dow Futs were +40 in the green, now they are in the red.

What's a fella to do? Sigh.

YRMV