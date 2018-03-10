Tariffs?? Did I Say Tariffs? I Meant Toast.

That was a week I'm happy is in the rear view mirror. Astoundingly I ended up with MONEY. I'd forgotten what that looked like.

How did I get there? 2 things happened, the wind behind the run up in AKS and CLF turned out to be just (for the moment anyway) pure puffery,

and

and I rolled a few positions, as well as threw more $ at SHLD. (I know - right?)

Trades:

Too bad I had to buy back the GPRO early on Weds when AKS & CLF were up, (DAMN MARGIN CALLS) as it ended the week @ $5.51 and it would have been a $0.02 buy back instead. Oh well. Any of you searching for a good week to week income play might take a look at the SHLD $2.50 Straddle I did:

Calls:

Puts:

That's about $0.45/share or ~$2,250.00 (with in the midpoint fill trades above) per week, and hopefully about the same on a weekly roll for just an additional $2,330.00 holdback in my account, (your holdback might be different of course) but for me that's an 96% return week 1 if I netted those prices on Monday.

I only picked up $2,025.10 net for that same trade on Friday am for a measly 86% return, as I did it when SHLD was trading around $2.48/share, but I might do it again Monday if there is any BP left after I pay bills. Why the premiums are so high - maybe it's some expectations about earnings that have not come out yet?

Earnings Date Mar 9, 2018 - Mar 12, 2018

I have no idea. Seems like no one expects them to make any $, but... I love the smell of bacon in the am when I have it!!

So, what to do with all that windfall $$$$$? Why pay bills of course! Before this week I had scaled back to the starvation diet plan...as my available "equity" was looking slim due to the AKS/CLF run up mess:

But now I can get after it all a little more aggressively:

I pulled out enough $ to get them all paid till the ones due the week of the 25th, and between then and now I have 2 expirations, 3/16 and 3/23. Right now this is what is on the calendar:



Feels like some decent trades to be made and some more bills* to be paid!!

YRMV

*No new toys.