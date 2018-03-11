How Did It All Disappear?

And some of it is in Mr. Markets ravenous bottomless pie hole.

And some of it is in the SO's purse.

And some of it's in U of TN's Bank Account.

Well some of it's in the garage.

This am's musings prompted this comment from mmc1968:

and

Which reminded me of this:

Well, where did it all go? (includes payments to the tax man)

Out the door (so far) in 2018: $87,521.00

Out the door in 2017: $498,859.00

Out the door in 2016: $654,932.00

Out the door in 2015: $759,948.00

Geez. Sounds like a lot. Sadly, those are all gross numbers.

Half of it vanishes as it's printed. First, the vultures in Sacramento take their cut:

sigh. We call it the "weather tax" to make ourselves feel better about being bent over.

Next, Uncle Sammy takes his cut of the rest:

2015:

2016:

2017:

2018:

Then there are the usual add-on taxes:

Property tax

sales taxes on everything

registration fees - aka taxes - on all the cars



etc.

To keep it simple for the purposes of this illustration, and without referring to all the gyrations my tax guy goes through each year lets just say that it's about a cumulative -50% haircut off the top.

That gets us to here:

So this is what was left for the rest of the bills:

Out the door (so far) in 2018: $43,760.00

Out the door in 2017: $249,429.00

Out the door in 2016: $327,466.00

Out the door in 2015: $379,974.00

Geez. Still sounds like a lot. Sadly, it did not go as far as it sounds.

In 2015 & 2016 $60K a year went to grad school for the #1 daughter, and $50K a year went to the SO. She still gets her $50K but at least the grad school thing is in the past. Adjusted for those 2 fixed costs:

Out the door (so far) in 2018: $32,760.00

Out the door in 2017: $199,429.00

Out the door in 2016: $217,466.00

Out the door in 2015: $269,974.00

Then there's all the ongoing yearly payments on the shit I bought (where do we think all the $ came from to plop down on those cars?) back when I imagined I was flush and that I'd never get a margin call! (2014-2015)

12C's: $18,744.00

650S: $39,048.00

House: $33,684.00

House related: $30,000.00 (pool, landscaper, water, utilities, HOA, house & car insurance, etc)

Health related: $10,000.00

= $132,236.00/year, lets round it up to $133,000.00 with a Christmas bonus for everyone etc. so that leaves:

Out the door (so far) in 2018: $32,760.00 (not adjusted)

Out the door in 2017: $66,429.00

Out the door in 2016: $84,466.00

Out the door in 2015: $136,974.00

Throw in a kitchen remo for $90K in 2015, and some "upgrades" to the Mac's in 2016 & 2017 to the tune of about $140K total and I'm left with this for the miscellaneous:

Out the door (so far) in 2018: $32,760.00 (not adjusted)

Out the door in 2017: -$4,429.00

Out the door in 2016: $14,466.00

Out the door in 2015: $46,974.00



So there was a little "deficit" spending in 2016 & 2017 that nibbled away at my investment base through margin loans. I'd call that "lost" forever since I had to cover them. Poof went some capital..

Then there were a few phone calls from Mr. Risk Management due to market volatility. Poof went some more capital..

So many future opportunities lost to Mr. Market. Oh well. These things happen.

Remember that "99% of actively managed US equity funds underperform", and I could say that I was one of them when compared to the DOW or S&P index if you never took any $ out over the last 10 years:

You would have averaged +11.X% UNREALIZED GAIN per year.... unrealized also means you can't or didn't spend it.... and that leads me to here:



mmc is comparing apples to oranges since I have this ongoing need for annual spending, and someone in the "accumulations" phase of life does not.

So, where does all this navel gazing lead too? All of the recurring bills will still be there for another 3 years if I stay on the EZ payments plan, they might go away sooner if I can catch my breath and pay some of them off on an accelerated basis. The baseline costs will still be there though. If everything's paid off but the house I'd still have to make a net after taxes of approximately this:

To get that number and be Mr. 4% Dividend Clipper, I'd need at least $5M invested. I've never had that much dough ever. Even using a balanced portfolio consisting of 100% of the leveraged UBS Funds I'd need $1.3M to generate the $ needed per year to net the min income above. I used to have it, but not at the moment, and of course since I was spending more than that it would not have worked for very long THEN anyway. Maybe in a few years.

This is all so depressing.

At least I'm back to being positive for the year:

To put that paltry realized +8.98% in some perspective - as of today,

the YTD unrealized performance of the S&P500 is +4.22%.

the YTD unrealized performance of the DOW is +2.49%.

and that leads me to:

Lots more to come in 2018, and who knows where we (or me) will end up?

Maybe here:

Maybe here:

Only the shadow knows............ right now, but you and I will find out as we go along.

YRMV