Some Rules Of Thumb For Options Traders

1. Selling a naked put is the same as buying a stock and selling a covered call.

2. Selling a naked call is the same as shorting a stock and selling a covered put.

3. Buying a stock and buying a put is the same as buying a call.

4. Selling short a stock and buying a call is the same as buying a put.

5. The delta of an at the money call or put is approx 0.5, for all expirations.

6. The Delta of an option is the probability that the option will finish in the money. e.g. A delta of 0.34 means there is a 34% probability that the option will finish in the money.

7. Implied Volatility of an at the money option, expressed in decimal terms (Sigma) , represents a 66% chance that the option finishes between S and S(1+Sigma) and S(1-Sigma). after one year. e.g. a volatility of 30% of an at the money option for a stock priced at $50 means there is a 66% chance that the price after one year will be between $35 and $65. Extrapolating this, there is a 90% chance that the price of the stock finishes between $20 and $80.

8. The time premium (extrinsic value) of an option is proportional to sqrt(t), where 't' is the time remaining. See also 9 below for example.

9. Time decay of the time premium of an option is about 70% in t/2 if everything else remains the same. Therefore, if you buy a strike 50, 6 month call option at $5 for a stock at $50, in 3 months the value of the option would be $5x0.70=$3.50.

10. Black-Scholes formula assumed IV as a constant for all options. However, in real life, Implied volatility of each option is different-calculable from the market price of the option and Black-Scholes in reverse.

11. A key assumption of Black Scholes formula is that stock price returns are normally distributed. This implies that stock prices themselves are log-normally distributed. You may or may not agree with this assumption.

12. And from lots of personal experience and shared experience of traders: If a trade is a sure thing, you will probably lose money on it...